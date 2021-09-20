 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 6
0 Comments

JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 6

  • 0

Previously unbeaten East Forsyth's 22-18 loss to Reagan on Friday night shook up the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll, and when the ballots were tabulated West Forsyth was the new No. 1 team. The Titans, who head to Parkland this week, dominated Mount Tabor 36-14 and their only loss was at Matthews Weddington. Davie County, the only remaining unbeaten team in the poll, moved  from No. 6 to No. 4.

Marquee games this week are: No. 3 Glenn at No. 2 Reagan, No. 5 East Forsyth at No. 4 Davie County and No. 9 Reynolds at No. 6 Mount Tabor.

The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 3-1

Last week: 2

Friday: At Parkland

2. REAGAN

Record: 2-2

Last week: 4

Friday: No. 3 Glenn

3. GLENN 

Record: 2-1

Last week: 3

Friday: At No. 2 Reagan

4. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 4-0

Last week: 6

Friday: No. 5 East Forsyth

5. EAST FORSYTH

Record: 3-1

Last week: 1

Friday: At No. 4 Davie County

6. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 2-2

Last week: 5

Next: No. 9 Reynolds

7. OAK GROVE

Record: 3-1

Last week: 7

Next: Asheboro, Oct. 1

8. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 1-3

Last week: 8

Next: Montgomery Central, Oct. 1

9. REYNOLDS

Record: 1-3

Last week: 9

Friday: At No. 6 Mount Tabor

10. NORTH FORSYTH 

Record: 2-2

Last week: NR

Next: At Andrews, Oct. 1

DROPPED OUT

Walkertown

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

Carver (3-2), Walkertown (2-2), Bishop McGuinness (1-3), Atkins (1-2)

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 West Forsyth (1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-1) at Parkland (0-1, 1-3)

No. 3 Glenn (1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-1) at No. 2 Reagan (1-0, 2-2)

No. 5 East Forsyth (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-1) at No. 4 Davie County (1-0, 4-0)

No. 9 Reynolds (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-3) at No. 6 Mount Tabor (0-1, 2-2)

ALSO PLAYING

Bishop McGuinness (0-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-3) at Carver (1-0, 3-2), 7 p.m.

Dudley (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-1) at Atkins (1-0, 1-2)

Walkertown (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at West Stokes (0-1, 2-1)

Winston-Salem Prep (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-3) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (0-0, 1-1), 7 p.m.

POSTPONED

No. 10 North Forsyth (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Reidsville (0-0, 3-0), COVID-19

OFF

No. 7 Oak Grove (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 3-1)

No. 8 North Davidson (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-3)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News