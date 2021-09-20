JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 6

Previously unbeaten East Forsyth's 22-18 loss to Reagan on Friday night shook up the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll, and when the ballots were tabulated West Forsyth was the new No. 1 team. The Titans, who head to Parkland this week, dominated Mount Tabor 36-14 and their only loss was at Matthews Weddington. Davie County, the only remaining unbeaten team in the poll, moved from No. 6 to No. 4.
Marquee games this week are: No. 3 Glenn at No. 2 Reagan, No. 5 East Forsyth at No. 4 Davie County and No. 9 Reynolds at No. 6 Mount Tabor.
The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. WEST FORSYTH
Record: 3-1
Last week: 2
Friday: At Parkland
2. REAGAN
Record: 2-2
Last week: 4
Friday: No. 3 Glenn
3. GLENN
Record: 2-1
Last week: 3
Friday: At No. 2 Reagan
4. DAVIE COUNTY
Record: 4-0
Last week: 6
Friday: No. 5 East Forsyth
5. EAST FORSYTH
Record: 3-1
Last week: 1
Friday: At No. 4 Davie County
6. MOUNT TABOR
Record: 2-2
Last week: 5
Next: No. 9 Reynolds
7. OAK GROVE
Record: 3-1
Last week: 7
Next: Asheboro, Oct. 1
8. NORTH DAVIDSON
Record: 1-3
Last week: 8
Next: Montgomery Central, Oct. 1
9. REYNOLDS
Record: 1-3
Last week: 9
Friday: At No. 6 Mount Tabor
10. NORTH FORSYTH
Record: 2-2
Last week: NR
Next: At Andrews, Oct. 1
DROPPED OUT
Walkertown
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
Carver (3-2), Walkertown (2-2), Bishop McGuinness (1-3), Atkins (1-2)
