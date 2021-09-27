 Skip to main content
JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 7
A week after a loss to Reagan knocked East Forsyth out of the top spot in the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll, the Eagles are back on top after a 59-21 win at previously unbeaten Davie County. West Forsyth dropped to No. 2 after a week when it was unable to play Parkland because of COVID-19 issues in the Mustangs' program.

Marquee games this week are: No. 3 Glenn at No. 2 West Forsyth, No. 5 Davie County at No. 4 Reagan and No. 9 North Forsyth at Reidsville (Tuesday).

The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. EAST FORSYTH

Record: 4-1

Last week: 5

Next: At Parkland, Oct. 8

2. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 3-1

Last week: 1

Friday: No. 3 Glenn

3. GLENN 

Record: 3-1

Last week: 3

Friday: At No. 2 West Forsyth

4. REAGAN

Record: 2-3

Last week: 2

Friday: No. 5 Davie County

5. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 4-1

Last week: 4

Friday: At No. 4 Reagan

6. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 3-2

Last week: 6

Next: TBD

7. OAK GROVE

Record: 3-1

Last week: 7

Friday: Asheboro

8. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 1-3

Last week: 8

Friday: Montgomery Central

9. NORTH FORSYTH

Record: 2-2

Last week: 10

Tuesday: At Reidsville

10. CARVER

Record: 4-2

Last week: NR

Friday: At Community School of Davidson

DROPPED OUT

Reynolds

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

Reynolds (1-4), Walkertown (3-2), Bishop McGuinness (1-4)

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All games at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 3 Glenn (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-1) at No. 2 West Forsyth (1-0, 3-1)

No. 4 Davie County (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-1) at No. 5 Reagan (1-1, 2-3)

Asheboro (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-4) at No. 7 Oak Grove (0-0, 3-1), 7 p.m.

Montgomery Central (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 0-4) at No. 8 North Davidson (0-0, 1-3), 7 p.m.

No. 9 North Forsyth (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Reidsville (0-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. Tuesday

No. 9 North Forsyth (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Andrews (0-1, 1-3)

No. 10 Carver (2-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-2) at Community School of Davidson (2-0, 3-2), 7 p.m.

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (1-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3) at Southern Guilford (1-1, 2-3)

Parkland (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-3) at Reynolds (0-2, 1-4), 7 p.m.

Reidsville (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-0) at Walkertown (1-0, 3-2), WMYV-48

West Stokes (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Morehead (0-1, 1-4)

Winston-Salem Prep (0-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-4) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (0-1, 3-1), 7 p.m.

POSTPONED

No. 6 Mount Tabor (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-2) at No. 1 East Forsyth (1-1, 4-1), COVID-19, TBA

OFF

Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-4)

