JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll: Week 7

A week after a loss to Reagan knocked East Forsyth out of the top spot in the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll, the Eagles are back on top after a 59-21 win at previously unbeaten Davie County. West Forsyth dropped to No. 2 after a week when it was unable to play Parkland because of COVID-19 issues in the Mustangs' program.
Marquee games this week are: No. 3 Glenn at No. 2 West Forsyth, No. 5 Davie County at No. 4 Reagan and No. 9 North Forsyth at Reidsville (Tuesday).
The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. EAST FORSYTH
Record: 4-1
Last week: 5
Next: At Parkland, Oct. 8
2. WEST FORSYTH
Record: 3-1
Last week: 1
Friday: No. 3 Glenn
3. GLENN
Record: 3-1
Last week: 3
Friday: At No. 2 West Forsyth
4. REAGAN
Record: 2-3
Last week: 2
Friday: No. 5 Davie County
5. DAVIE COUNTY
Record: 4-1
Last week: 4
Friday: At No. 4 Reagan
6. MOUNT TABOR
Record: 3-2
Last week: 6
Next: TBD
7. OAK GROVE
Record: 3-1
Last week: 7
Friday: Asheboro
8. NORTH DAVIDSON
Record: 1-3
Last week: 8
Friday: Montgomery Central
9. NORTH FORSYTH
Record: 2-2
Last week: 10
Tuesday: At Reidsville
10. CARVER
Record: 4-2
Last week: NR
Friday: At Community School of Davidson
DROPPED OUT
Reynolds
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
Reynolds (1-4), Walkertown (3-2), Bishop McGuinness (1-4)
The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.
