JournalNow.com High School Football Preview: In the huddle with Glenn's Albert Redd

Glenn’s Albert Redd is one of the top linebackers in the state. A consensus three-star recruit, Redd was the JournalNow.com Defensive Player of the Year in the spring, when he averaged 12.2 tackles per game to lead the Bobcats to the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference title.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior spoke with the Winston-Salem Journal’s Joe Sirera about what he brings to the game and what he hopes to accomplish in his final season at Glenn. For the full video interview and some of his highlights, go to JournalNow.com.
Q: What has this offseason been like after the summer of 2020 away from football because of COVID-19?
A: It’s definitely been better for bringing the team together, having more time to work with each other, practice, work on plays. (We can) build a team, not have everything rushed together trying to learn plays and fit people where they need to be. I feel like we’ve built a better foundation as a team this year.
Q: As much hitting as you do, did the quicker turnaround give your body enough time to heal?
A: It definitely was a lot of contact and definitely still is, knowing that the season just turned right around, basically. We had a couple of weeks off and Coach (Antwon Stevenson) made sure we stayed health and did stretches, even taking practices just to work on stretches and things like that. I feel like our team will have a healthy season.
Q: Glenn won the conference during the spring season and beat Kernersville rival East Forsyth twice in the process. What was more satisfying, winning the conference or sweeping the Eagles?
A: Winning the conference. Now we go into every game finna’ win. You can’t go into a game hoping you’re going to win. You have to go in knowing you’re going to win.
Q: What is that Glenn-East Forsyth rivalry like?
A: This rivalry is crazy. When I came to high school, I knew about rivalries. You see it in movies, but when you actually come down to it this rivalry is like a movie. … There’s definitely a lot of tension in that game week when we play East Forsyth. It’s definitely a lot of fun that week, and that Friday night is always packed-out crazy.
Q: What are your goals for this season?
A: I don’t really have any personal goals, just team goals. I want to get my team to a title. I’ve reached a lot of personal goals myself like defensive player of the year, all-state, things like that, so it’s more about the team this year than me. I want to get my coach a ring and go as far as we can.
Q: You contributed on defense, offense and special teams last season. How big a role will you have this fall?
A: I’ll play a lot of different positions this year. I just go on the field trying to help my team. I don’t care if I’m not getting the ball (on offense) and I’m just blocking and going out there to give 100 percent in everything I do.
Q: You make a lot of big plays for the Bobcats. What’s your favorite way to make an impact?
A: The plays that probably get me the most jazzed up are the hard hits. I love contact, so whenever I make a hard hit I feel good about it. I’m jumping up and down. If you’ve ever seen me play you see that I play with a lot of emotion.
Q: What are your expectations for this season?
A: I just want to leave it all out on the field. I just want to show everyone that we’re the best and we’re going to work harder than any other team this season.
