JournalNow.com High School Football Preview: In the huddle with Glenn's Albert Redd

Glenn’s Albert Redd is one of the top linebackers in the state. A consensus three-star recruit, Redd was the JournalNow.com Defensive Player of the Year in the spring, when he averaged 12.2 tackles per game to lead the Bobcats to the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference title.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior spoke with the Winston-Salem Journal’s Joe Sirera about what he brings to the game and what he hopes to accomplish in his final season at Glenn. For the full video interview and some of his highlights, go to JournalNow.com.

Q: What has this offseason been like after the summer of 2020 away from football because of COVID-19?

A: It’s definitely been better for bringing the team together, having more time to work with each other, practice, work on plays. (We can) build a team, not have everything rushed together trying to learn plays and fit people where they need to be. I feel like we’ve built a better foundation as a team this year.

Q: As much hitting as you do, did the quicker turnaround give your body enough time to heal?