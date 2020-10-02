Judge blocks deportation of man detained on church grounds

A federal judge on Friday blocked the deportation of an Indonesian immigrant who was detained last month on the grounds of a Maryland church, a space considered a "sensitive location" in which immigration authorities generally avoid enforcement actions.

Judge Paul W. Grimm instructed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to return Siahaan Sukemi from a detention facility in Georgia to Maryland, where he is to remain in custody while his attorney works to reopen his asylum case. Among Sukemi's arguments is that he could be tortured for his Christian beliefs in majority-Muslim Indonesia.

Grimm told attorneys that if Sukemi is deported to Indonesia and the Board of Immigration Appeals later determines that he is entitled to relief under the United Nations Convention Against Torture, it would be "impossible" to give that protection to him.

Grimm, who held his hearing virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, added: "He can't get the relief. It's gone."

Sukemi, 52, has lived in the U.S. for three decades. He immigrated legally to work as a chauffer at the Indonesian embassy but overstayed his visa. He unsuccessfully applied for asylum in 2003.