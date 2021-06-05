Judge considering moving 'Unite the Right' civil trial

"Space limitations would be a concern regardless, but I expect we could continue to see risks from COVID-19 in October."

Moon suggested potentially moving the trial to the federal courthouse in either Roanoke or Lynchburg.

Roberta Kaplan, chief attorney for the plaintiffs, said her team wants to keep the trial in Charlottesville and is willing to limit the number of plaintiffs and attorneys in the courtroom to one or two at a time. She also said the plaintiffs are open to viewing the trial proceedings via video from other rooms in the courthouse.

Several of the defendants said they had concerns about their safety if the trial is kept in Charlottesville.

Defendant Richard Spencer said he is in favor of moving the trial to Lynchburg.

"I have been attacked by activists, and so that is a concern to me," he said. "I think your instincts are sound, and I think we should be trying to lower the temperature and remove any kind of public spectacle aspect to this and just stick to the facts."

Defendant Matthew Heimbach, formerly of the Traditionalist Worker Party, echoed Spencer's security concerns and also said that a monthlong trial would hurt his family, as he would be unable to work.