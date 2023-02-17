A judge granted requests Friday from the attorneys of Molly Corbett and her father, Thomas Martens, to move their second murder trial in the death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett from Davidson County to Winston-Salem.

“After thorough review and consideration, I (will) allow the defendants’ motions to change venue in these related matters,” Forsyth Superior Court Judge David Hall said in an email to Alan Martin, the Davidson County prosecutor in the case, and Doug Kingsbery of Raleigh, Jones Byrd of Winston-Salem and Jay Vannoy of North Wilkesboro, the attorneys for Corbett and Martens.

“Likewise after careful review, I determine that Forsyth County is the most proper venue for the joint trial of these matters,” Hall said. “The considerations attendant with this decision are myriad, and certainly specific to the factual and procedural posture of these cases.

“Your arguments were all well-founded and exceptionally persuasive,” Hall said to the four attorneys. “In the final analysis, the totality of the circumstances, and particularly the fact that these matters are on for re-trial, satisfy the defendants’ extraordinary burden.”

The attorneys for Molly Corbett and Martens argued in court last week that extensive social media comments about the case have possibly affected potential jurors in Davidson County, preventing the father and daughter from getting a fair trial.

The case has attracted intense and widespread media coverage, including international news coverage, Hall said. Prosecutors as well as Molly Corbett and Martens and their attorneys are entitled to fair and impartial jurors in the trial, which is slated to start in late June, Hall said during last week’s hearing.

Claims of self-defense

Corbett, 39, and Martens, 72, are facing second-degree murder charges in the 2015 death of her husband, Irish businessman Jason Corbett. Jason Corbett, 39, was found dead in the home he shared with Molly Corbett on Aug. 2, 2015.

Molly Corbett and Martens are accused of brutally beating Jason Corbett to death with a baseball bat and a concrete paving brick. Molly Corbett and Martens have claimed self-defense, saying Jason Corbett attacked them and threatened their lives.

A jury convicted Molly Corbett and Martens in a high-profile trial in August 2017 of second-degree murder. A judge sentenced each of them to 20 to 25 years in prison.

However, the N.C. Court of Appeals overturned the convictions, finding that the trial judge made prejudicial decisions that prevented the two from mounting a defense. The N.C. Supreme Court affirmed the lower appellate court's ruling, sending the case back to Davidson County for a re-trial.

That re-trial is set to start the week of June 26.

Martin said Friday that he is not authorized to speak about the case, an apparent reference Hall’s gag order on everyone involved in the case, including prosecutors, criminal defense attorneys and potential witnesses, prohibiting them from making any public statements.

Kingsbery, Molly Corbett’s attorney, declined to comment.

Byrd and Vannoy, Thomas Martens’ attorneys couldn’t be reached Friday for comment.

Social media posts

The Forsyth County Hall of Justice can accommodate the second trial of Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens, Hall has said. Having the trial in Winston-Salem will likely ensure a fair and impartial jury, he said.

In his argument last week, Vannoy said that Molly Corbett and Martens have been the targets of a negative social-media campaign for 7½ years.

People have posted comments saying that Molly Corbett and Martens are evil murderers, and that Jason Corbett was a fine gentleman who never did anything wrong, Vannoy said.

A second trial in Davidson County would have violated the constitutional rights of Molly Corbett and Martens of having a fair trial, Vannoy said.

Byrd, Martens' other attorney, asked Hall last week to move the second trial to Forsyth County protect his client’s right to a fair trial.

Forsyth County has a larger population, and is more diverse than Davidson County, Byrd said.

Byrd and Vannoy said that news outlets in the Triad, including the Winston-Salem Journal, have fairly covered the case.

Last week, Kingsbery said Davidson County residents who posted negative comments on social media about Molly Corbett and Martens have created a toxic environment in Davidson County for potential jurors.

Martin, the Davidson County prosecutor, argued most of the people who posted negative comments about Molly Corbett and Martens live in Ireland.

