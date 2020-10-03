Judge halts new North Carolina absentee witness info rule

During a hearing Friday, Dever asked lawyers from the state attorney general's office whether the new procedure essentially eliminated the witness requirement.

Alexander Peters, a lawyer representing the state board, argued that the county officials who would receive the voter's affidavit responding to the deficiency would stand in for the witness, drawing a retort from the judge.

"They're not really witnessing it. They're seeing a piece of paper," Dever said Friday.

Dever also halted an updated rule that would have allowed county boards six more days to accept mailed-in ballots that arrived after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.

Dever was presiding over lawsuits by Republican legislative leaders and President Donald Trump's campaign that argued the North Carolina State Board of Elections had usurped the power of lawmakers and lessened the weight of ballots cast before the rule change.

Dever's ruling also transferred those two cases for further review to another North Carolina-based federal judge who's hearing a related case and has scheduled a hearing for next week. U.S. District Court Judge William Osteen has also expressed concern that the revised ballot rules would essentially eliminate the witness requirement, which he upheld in a previous ruling.