Winston-Salem native $hyfromdatre said she never set out to be a rapper, but two of her rap songs now have more than 8 million views combined …
A Winston-Salem woman is arrested in Durham after investigators find fentanyl in her car with her child
A Winston-Salem woman was arrested Tuesday in Durham after investigators found a large quantity of fentanyl in her car with her child, authori…
Gashopper gas station sits at the intersection of change and hope on Northwest Boulevard. Neighbors have taken notice.
A mother took part in group attack on 14-year-old in class at Southern Guilford High School, sheriff's office says
The student received minor injuries, including bruises and cuts on her face, according to Capt. Brian Hall, who supervises the county's school resource officers. Charges were still pending on Friday. Investigators are using surveillance video, cellphone video and witness testimony to determine exactly what happened, Associated Press reported.
Boulware joins Connell Maynor's staff for the SWAC champions
Former Winston-Salem police officer is among three Tacoma officers who face charges in a Black man's death in March 2020
Christopher Burbank, 35, was employed by the Winston-Salem Police Department from Jan. 23, 2011 until his resignation in Nov. 30, 2015, Kira Boyd, a WSPD spokeswoman said Friday.
One person killed in plane crash in Stokes County. Another person was seriously injured, authorities said.
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a plane crash Tuesday evening in the Pinnacle area of Stokes County, authorities said.
$450,000 settlement reached in suit against teacher assistant accused of sexually, physically assaulting disabled student in Winston-Salem
In 2016, Patrick Nolan, a former teacher assistant at Lowrance Middle School, was convicted of sexually assaulting a student with Down's Syndrome. The student and his parents sued Nolan and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board. Now, a $450,000 settlement has been reached, and a Forsyth County judge will consider approving it next week.
Wells Fargo & Co. is closing another 22 branches in the latest phase of a multi-year nationwide initiative.