K Andrew Conrad

5-8, 160, senior, East Forsyth

Conrad has a big-time leg, as evidenced by his 83 touchbacks during the fall season. … Accounted for 82 points for an Eagles team that went 11-2 and reached the Class 4-A West regional semifinals. … Second-team All-Area selection as a punter, averaging 41 yards with 16 kicks inside the 20. … Three-time Central Piedmont 4-A kicker of the year. … All-Area and all-state kicker in the spring. … Selected for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas and kicked in the Carolinas Bowl. … Will continue his football career at East Carolina as a preferred walk-on.