Kameron Smith, North Forsyth High

Dear Class of 2021,Can you believe it? Take a quick moment to go look in the mirror and remind yourself that you are graduating! You were literally just at freshman orientation, and now you are about to walk across the stage, and into your future.

I first would like to say that I am extremely proud of you all. The amount of dedication it takes to have to do an entire year virtually and still make it out on top is unbelievable. You all did it, though.

You were given the opportunity to forfeit, but you chose persistence.

You were given the opportunity to give up, but you chose hope. You chose resilience.

As your president, I couldn’t be more excited to see what the future holds for each and every one of you.

Whether we stay in contact, or I run into you at Target in near future, I can’t wait to see the young man or woman that I was able to grow and learn with.

We were handed so many tough cards, and we were told to make a way out of it, but we did more than that. Not only did we make it through, but we exceeded the expectations given to us by our leaders.