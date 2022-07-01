Keegan is a year old happy go lucky Great Pyrenees. He is fun loving and super active. He needs a... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Q: Why is the Chick-fil-A in Kernersville closed? When will it reopen?
UPDATE (June 29, 2022): Police say that, shortly after reports of gunfire inside a Winston-Salem Target, Dontaye Kentrell Wade, 25, arrived at…
Three veteran restaurateurs have opened a new chicken concept in Kernersville. Brother Cluckers opened June 13 in a former Subway location at …
Q: Why hasn’t the state of North Carolina designated Juneteenth as a holiday? — R.G.
A woman and the passenger in her car were charged on outstanding warrants on Sunday, police said, after the woman refused to stop for police a…
A customer who reportedly was upset because his sandwich contained too much mayonnaise opened fire and killed a Subway employee on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia.
A man brandishing a knife forced a woman out of her car in the parking deck at 455 N. Church St. on Saturday afternoon in downtown Winston-Sal…
A former detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail was arrested Tuesday after she was accused of providing marijuana to an inmate, authorit…
Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson is scheduled to hold a news conference to discuss "civilian groups conducting self-initiated under…
A Winston-Salem lawyer worked on a fishing crew that won $527,000 in the famed Big Rock Blue Marlin fishing tournament at Morehead City.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.