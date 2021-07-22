Kernersville commercial real-estate property sells for $990,000

A commercial real-estate property in downtown Kernersville has been sold for $990,000 to a Greensboro group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 6,272-square-foot property at 221 N. Main St. has among its tenants Kernersville Brewing Co. and Breather Cocktail Lounge.
The buyer is Kville Partners LLC, while the seller is Indie Markets LLC of Kernersville.
