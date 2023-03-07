A Kernersville woman was found dead after a fire broke out in her house, authorities said Tuesday.

Kenda Anne Richards, 57, died inside a home at the 500 block of Clematis Way, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department said.

Kernersville firefighters responded at 3:09 p.m. Sunday to a carbon monoxide alarm on Clematis Way in western Kernersville, the department said.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a low level of carbon monoxide at the home.

During their investigation, firefighters observed conditions at the address that indicated that a fire had taken place in the home, the department said. The fire was no longer burning when firefighters arrived.

When they entered, they found Richards' body, the department said.

State and local authorities are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Kernersville Fire Marshal's office at 336-564-1928.