 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kernersville hospital expansion focused on new birth center
0 Comments

Kernersville hospital expansion focused on new birth center

  • 0

Kernersville Medical Center broke ground Wednesday on a 60,000-square-foot expansion that will include construction of a new fourth-floor birthing center.

Novant Health Inc. announced Feb. 16 a $55 million capital investment for the 10-year-old hospital, with the maternity and delivery element representing a $44.4 million expenditure.

State health regulators provided in July approval to the plan to offer maternity and delivery services at the Kernersville hospital beginning in April 2024.

Currently, Novant provides all its birthing services for Forsyth County at Forsyth Medical Center.

Novant said in a statement that having a birthing center at the Kernersville hospital "will provide a more convenient labor and delivery care option for expecting mothers in eastern Forsyth and western Guilford communities. "

The hospital's expansion project also includes: additional medical beds; an expanded intensive care unit; and installation of a new heart and vascular lab.

There would be 13 acute-care beds transferred from Novant’s Medical Park Hospital to the Kernersville hospital for a total of 63 beds, along with four operating rooms and a dedicated C-section operating room.

Construction is slated to be completed by December 2023. The expansion would bring the square footage of the Kernersville hospital to 281,786 square feet.

Novant also would transfer an underutilized catheterization lab from Forsyth, the first at the Kernersville hospital. The lab will be placed in open space on the second floor.

The Kernersville birthing center would be patterned after the one at Thomasville Medical Center with a focus on low-risk deliveries.

“We had heard from the community from the start (of the hospital) about wanting maternity services as a local option,” Kirsten Royster, the hospital’s president, said in February.

Royster said Novant expects that population growth should allow Forsyth Medical Center to maintain current birthing levels and revenue streams.

Although the primary focus is serving Kernersville residents within a 10-mile radius, it draws patients around Piedmont Triad International Airport, such as Jamestown, Oak Ridge, Summerfield and Walkertown, and outlying counties such as Rockingham and Stokes.

Richard Craver: 6 stories that defined 2021

COVID-19 and politics, whether local, state or national, spilled over from 2020 to saturate much of how 2021 has been defined.

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump led to an intriguing split vote of North Carolina's two Republican U.S. senators on whether to convict.

The arrival of the one-year anniversary of the pandemic proved to stir an array of emotions as local residents tried to process everything that’s happened by mid-March 2020 ... and continues to date.

The socioeconomic spillover from COVID-19 persuaded two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches to chose transformation over construction for their new worship centers.

Politics seeped into how high school sports are overseen with a Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association. The spark behind House Bill 91 appears to have been a slow burn of nearly two years between a GOP senator and NCHSAA leaders.

An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion is that the pandemic has led more North Carolinians to retire early, or to finally follow through on delayed retirement plans dating back potentially to the Great Recession.

Finally, Truist Financial Corp. Kelly King retired as chief executive by reflecting on a career — and life — path that represented his Christian faith, a hard-driven work ethic, a belief in giving back and discovering and acting on a purpose forged during a spiritual awakening.

Those are major reasons why King, who could spend his retirement days anywhere, is coming back to Winston-Salem. There’s some unfinished business to accomplish here.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17
Crime

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that 30,000 people will have their criminal records expunged. The people were convicted at a time when state law treated anyone 16 and 17 as adults. Because of that, their convictions were public record. Juvenile records are sealed. O'Neill said he wanted to even the playing field so that people convicted before the law changed would have the same benefit as 16 and 17-year-olds convicted now. 

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart
Crime

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart

Former Forsyth County GOP chair Nathan Tabor is facing new charges. This time, he is accused of conspiring with another man to steal and then sell a $6,000 golf cart. Over the past few months, Tabor, who chaired the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and has run for political office, has been charged with criminal offenses in three different counties, including Forsyth. He is accused of stealing items, such as catalytic converters in Brunswick County and cyberstalking family members in Catawba County, for which he was acquitted, and cyberstalking his former pastor. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert