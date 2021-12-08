Kernersville hospital expansion focused on new birth center

Construction is slated to be completed by December 2023. The expansion would bring the square footage of the Kernersville hospital to 281,786 square feet.

Novant also would transfer an underutilized catheterization lab from Forsyth, the first at the Kernersville hospital. The lab will be placed in open space on the second floor.

The Kernersville birthing center would be patterned after the one at Thomasville Medical Center with a focus on low-risk deliveries.

“We had heard from the community from the start (of the hospital) about wanting maternity services as a local option,” Kirsten Royster, the hospital’s president, said in February.

Royster said Novant expects that population growth should allow Forsyth Medical Center to maintain current birthing levels and revenue streams.

Although the primary focus is serving Kernersville residents within a 10-mile radius, it draws patients around Piedmont Triad International Airport, such as Jamestown, Oak Ridge, Summerfield and Walkertown, and outlying counties such as Rockingham and Stokes.

