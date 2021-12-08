Kernersville hospital expansion focused on new birth center

Kernersville Medical Center broke ground Wednesday on a 60,000-square-foot expansion that will include construction of a new fourth-floor birthing center.
Novant Health Inc. announced Feb. 16 a $55 million capital investment for the 10-year-old hospital, with the maternity and delivery element representing a $44.4 million expenditure.
State health regulators provided in July approval to the plan to offer maternity and delivery services at the Kernersville hospital beginning in April 2024.
Currently, Novant provides all its birthing services for Forsyth County at Forsyth Medical Center.
Novant said in a statement that having a birthing center at the Kernersville hospital "will provide a more convenient labor and delivery care option for expecting mothers in eastern Forsyth and western Guilford communities. "
The hospital's expansion project also includes: additional medical beds; an expanded intensive care unit; and installation of a new heart and vascular lab.
There would be 13 acute-care beds transferred from Novant’s Medical Park Hospital to the Kernersville hospital for a total of 63 beds, along with four operating rooms and a dedicated C-section operating room.
Construction is slated to be completed by December 2023. The expansion would bring the square footage of the Kernersville hospital to 281,786 square feet.
Novant also would transfer an underutilized catheterization lab from Forsyth, the first at the Kernersville hospital. The lab will be placed in open space on the second floor.
The Kernersville birthing center would be patterned after the one at Thomasville Medical Center with a focus on low-risk deliveries.
“We had heard from the community from the start (of the hospital) about wanting maternity services as a local option,” Kirsten Royster, the hospital’s president, said in February.
Royster said Novant expects that population growth should allow Forsyth Medical Center to maintain current birthing levels and revenue streams.
Although the primary focus is serving Kernersville residents within a 10-mile radius, it draws patients around Piedmont Triad International Airport, such as Jamestown, Oak Ridge, Summerfield and Walkertown, and outlying counties such as Rockingham and Stokes.
Richard Craver: 6 stories that defined 2021
COVID-19 and politics, whether local, state or national, spilled over from 2020 to saturate much of how 2021 has been defined.
The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump led to an intriguing split vote of North Carolina's two Republican U.S. senators on whether to convict.
The arrival of the one-year anniversary of the pandemic proved to stir an array of emotions as local residents tried to process everything that’s happened by mid-March 2020 ... and continues to date.
The socioeconomic spillover from COVID-19 persuaded two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches to chose transformation over construction for their new worship centers.
Politics seeped into how high school sports are overseen with a Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association. The spark behind House Bill 91 appears to have been a slow burn of nearly two years between a GOP senator and NCHSAA leaders.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion is that the pandemic has led more North Carolinians to retire early, or to finally follow through on delayed retirement plans dating back potentially to the Great Recession.
Finally, Truist Financial Corp. Kelly King retired as chief executive by reflecting on a career — and life — path that represented his Christian faith, a hard-driven work ethic, a belief in giving back and discovering and acting on a purpose forged during a spiritual awakening.
Those are major reasons why King, who could spend his retirement days anywhere, is coming back to Winston-Salem. There’s some unfinished business to accomplish here.
The decision on whether to convict a twice-impeached former President Donald Trump split North Carolina's two U.S. senators.
The one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic stirred an array of emotions as people tried to process everything that happened over the pa…
Mindful of the need to be faithful stewards of offerings and donations, two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches chose transformation over…
Legislative effort to dissolve N.C. High School Athletic Association has been brewing for nearly two years
The Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association seemed to come from way beyond left field.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion, one with significant socioeconomic implications, could be that the pandemic has …
When Kelly King began working for BB&T Corp. in 1972, his career aspiration was working as a branch manager near his eastern North Carolin…
336-727-7376