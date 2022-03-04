 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kernersville Starbucks property bought for $2.61 million
0 Comments

Kernersville Starbucks property bought for $2.61 million

  • 0

A Kernersville property with a Starbucks outparcel tenant has been sold for $2.61 million to an Apex group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The property is at 1476 Jag Branch Blvd.

The buyer is 1476 Jag Branch Boulevard Starbucks LLC, while the seller is SBUX Holdings-Union LLC of Davidson.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert