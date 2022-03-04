Kernersville Starbucks property bought for $2.61 million

A Kernersville property with a Starbucks outparcel tenant has been sold for $2.61 million to an Apex group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The property is at 1476 Jag Branch Blvd.
The buyer is 1476 Jag Branch Boulevard Starbucks LLC, while the seller is SBUX Holdings-Union LLC of Davidson.
336-727-7376
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today