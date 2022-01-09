Kick off 2022 by listening to these 3 cool new albums

Here are some cool new album releases to check out in January:

‘The Boy Named If’

Elvis Costello is back with a new album, which — for those who are keeping track — is the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s 32nd full-length offering in an impressive recording catalog that stretches back to such late ’70s classics as “My Aim Is True” and “This Year’s Model.” The singer-songwriter leads his Imposters backing band on the 13-track “The Boy Named If,” which follows 2020’s “Hey Clockface.”

The album is available in multiple formats, including one that is accompanied with an 88-page hardback storybook edition — each one numbered and signed by Costello himself. The book features 13 illustrated short stories that share the same titles with the songs on the record.

“Whatever you take out of these tales, I wrote them for you and to make the life of these songs a little less lonely, if you should care to dive in a little deeper,” Costello says on his website.

‘Dominion’