Kimwell Drive industrial site sold for $2.8 million

A Winston-Salem industrial property has new ownership for the fourth time in six years after being bought for $2.8 million by a Raleigh group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 4.01-acre property at 3760 Kimwell Drive contains a 67,500-square-foot industrial property.

The buyer is Kimwell Drive Properties LLC. The seller is Kimwell RE LLC of Winston-Salem.

Kimwell RE spent $1.3 million for the property in June 2019. Kimwell RE conducted a brownfields redevelopment project at the site.

The property previously was owned by HPFabrics Inc., an affiliate of Tukek Holdings Inc., and by Microfibres Inc.