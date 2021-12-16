 Skip to main content
Know what's happening — check out our events calendar!

If you feel like keeping up with what's happening around town can be exhausting, we get it and you’re not alone. Our events calendar can help you navigate the goings-on in the area. Check out our calendar of events to get a quick look broken down by genre — that will help you become aware of events happening around the area, and also give you a leg up on making plans to go out and enjoy local entertainment.

An additional great feature: Subscribers can add their own calendar item to let others know of upcoming public events. All you have to do is make sure you're logged in at the top right of our home page at journalnow.com, go to the calendar page, and enter the details. Once the event is verified, it will be added to the calendar.

As always, thank you for being a subscriber!

