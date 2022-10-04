 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kontoor names new chief supply chain officer

  • 0
Antwerp Office _ Wrangler

In addition to its Greensboro headquarters, Kontoor Brands Inc. has a major distribution center in Mocksville with at least 360 employees.

 Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Inc. said Tuesday it has appointment of Ezio Garciamendez as chief supply-chain officer, effective Nov. 1.

Garciamendez will have responsibility for global operations, planning, manufacturing, sourcing, quality, customer service, distribution, logistics and master data governance.

Garciamendez will join Kontoor’s executive management team.

With more than 20 years of experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry, Garciamendez joins Kontoor from Melaleuca, the largest online wellness shopping club, where he served as global operations senior vice president. He also worked in supply-chain operations for Procter and Gamble.

Kontoor is focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands. In addition to its Greensboro headquarters, it has a major distribution center in Mocksville with 360 employees.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert