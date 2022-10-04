Kontoor names new chief supply chain officer

Kontoor Brands Inc. said Tuesday it has appointment of Ezio Garciamendez as chief supply-chain officer, effective Nov. 1.

Garciamendez will have responsibility for global operations, planning, manufacturing, sourcing, quality, customer service, distribution, logistics and master data governance.

Garciamendez will join Kontoor’s executive management team.

With more than 20 years of experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry, Garciamendez joins Kontoor from Melaleuca, the largest online wellness shopping club, where he served as global operations senior vice president. He also worked in supply-chain operations for Procter and Gamble.

Kontoor is focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands. In addition to its Greensboro headquarters, it has a major distribution center in Mocksville with 360 employees.