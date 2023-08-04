Corporate operations have been affected by the latest phase of Kontoor Brands’ global restructuring, the Greensboro jeans manufacturer told analysts during a second-quarter conference call on Thursday.

As was the case with its second-quarter earnings report, Kontoor did not specify how many jobs — local and overall — by another round of unspecified workforce reductions.

Kontoor — known for the Lee and Wrangler brands — said it took restructuring charges worth $8.8 million in the quarter, which resulted in a 13-cent decrease in its diluted earnings per share.

"During the quarter, we executed a targeted restructuring initiative, primarily in corporate functions, to create greater efficiencies and enable additional strategic investments,' said Rustin Walton, Kontoor's chief financial officer.

Kontoor could not be reached for comment on any workforce impact to its Triad operations. In addition to its Greensboro headquarters, it has a major distribution center in Mocksville with 360 employees.

Kontoor has taken similar restructuring steps in recent quarters, including in the third quarter of 2022 with the relocation of its European headquarters.

Along with the job reductions, Kontoor conducted periodic production downtime during the second quarter "to more effectively right-size inventories," Walton said.

"We feel good about the quality of our inventory, which remains primarily in core styles and now sees greater opportunity to optimize inventory levels and expect an additional $75 million of inventory reduction by the end of the year," he said.

Scott Baxter, Kontoor's chairman, chief executive and president, said he considers the restructuring phases as natural growing pains from the 2019 spin-off from VF Corp.

"When you spin off, you look a little bit like your parent company, sometimes a lot like," Baxter said. "We've structured the company for growth."

The manufacturer also disclosed to analysts new marketing initiatives, including become the official denim brand for the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.