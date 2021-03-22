Krispy Kreme launches free glazed original doughnuts to COVID-19 vaccinated adults

Individuals thinking about a COVID-19 vaccination have a tasty and sticky extra incentive — a free original glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut each day for the rest of 2021.
The offer, which began Monday, is good for those who have been vaccinated and those who will between now and Dec. 31.
The company said the offer is good "anytime, any day, even every day."
In Forsyth County alone as of Monday, there are more than 78,000 adults who have received at least one vaccine dose since early January, or 20.4% of the adult population, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
It has the potential to be an expensive marketing campaign: an original glazed doughnut typically sells for 99 cents at a Krispy Kreme shop.
Krispy Kreme has a website link — https://www.krispykreme.com/promos/vaccineoffer — dedicated to answering questions about the free-doughnut offer.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts remains based in Winston-Salem, but with its main operational hub in Charlotte.
“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible," Dave Skena, the company's chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "We want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them."
Customers are required to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any U.S. shop in the U.S. At least one dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine counts, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
However, Krispy Kreme said it will not take a picture or scan the vaccination card.
Krispy Kreme plans to offer free doughnuts to select vaccination centers throughout the country.
Krispy Kreme also is offering up to four hours of paid time off to employees to help encourage and enable their vaccinations.
"This is one of those times when a company's public relations campaign itself can truly be a 'win-win,'" said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at the Wake Forest University School of Business.
"In this case, it serves a social cause and public purpose as well. Maximizing the number of vaccinations in the shortest possible time is a social cause that's on virtually everyone's mind right now.
"Krispy Kreme's ability to help that cause is noteworthy, not only for its ability to elevate brand awareness, but to directly contribute to the social goal at hand," Beahm said. "There aren't many PR campaigns that can do that."
Beahm said the use of the vaccination card "doubling as a get one free coupon is a particularly creative way to generate store traffic and trial at a time when retailers are looking for ways to bring people back to their stores."
"There will be a lot of competition to draw customers to brick-and-mortar in the days ahead. This gets Krispy Kreme started early in that push."
Another part of the promotion is “Be Sweet Weekends,” which allows customers who purchase any dozen to buy an additional “Be Sweet Dozen” for just $1.
The original glazed dozen "with a special smiley-face doughnut" will be available for nine consecutive weekends beginning March 27 lasting through May 23.
There's still another promotional offer for all customers that contains a free medium coffee and original glazed doughnut on Monday beginning March 29 and going through May 24.
For more information, go to www.krispykreme.com/promos/sweetsupport.
336-727-7376