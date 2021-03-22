Krispy Kreme launches free glazed original doughnuts to COVID-19 vaccinated adults

Customers are required to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any U.S. shop in the U.S. At least one dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine counts, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

However, Krispy Kreme said it will not take a picture or scan the vaccination card.

Krispy Kreme plans to offer free doughnuts to select vaccination centers throughout the country.

Krispy Kreme also is offering up to four hours of paid time off to employees to help encourage and enable their vaccinations.

"This is one of those times when a company's public relations campaign itself can truly be a 'win-win,'" said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at the Wake Forest University School of Business.

"In this case, it serves a social cause and public purpose as well. Maximizing the number of vaccinations in the shortest possible time is a social cause that's on virtually everyone's mind right now.

"Krispy Kreme's ability to help that cause is noteworthy, not only for its ability to elevate brand awareness, but to directly contribute to the social goal at hand," Beahm said. "There aren't many PR campaigns that can do that."