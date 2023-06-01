Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

What seemed unthinkable in our community a few years ago has become commonplace. Our high schools have adopted the use of metal detectors. School children participate in “lockdown drills” to prepare for active shooters. Deaths from firearms are commonly reported in the Winston-Salem Journal, and it’s not necessarily front-page news anymore.

In June, we recognize Gun Violence Awareness Month. The weekend of June 2-4 is designated Wear Orange Weekend to honor survivors and remember victims of gun violence. Why orange? Because it is bright and highly visible, orange is worn by hunters for safety, to reduce the chance of being mistaken for game. Most states, including North Carolina, require that orange be worn when hunting. The color orange is part of hunting culture and is readily associated with responsible and safe gun ownership. For that reason, people advocate wearing orange to spread awareness about the dangers of improperly used firearms.

As a surgeon who cares for children in our community, my experiences attending to patients with bullet-related injuries can evoke a very emotional response. But I also have an interest in safety in surgery, which allows me to see this problem through the lens of error prevention in complex systems. James Reason’s Swiss cheese model of error proposes that errors in complex human systems are the result of inherent weaknesses in the safety barriers (slices of cheese) in place. If you stack up slices of Swiss cheese, the chances of connecting a straight line through the holes (harm reaching a patient) is less likely the more slices you have lined up.

There is not a single solution to plug all of the holes in the Swiss cheese, but adding additional safety measures can increase the chance of preventing patient harm. This is certainly true of the systems we have in place to minimize the risk of firearm injuries. There are many scenarios of safety failures that result in firearm injuries: Someone leaves a loaded gun on a nightstand where a toddler can reach it. Someone doesn’t check to see if the safety is on. An abusive partner is allowed to purchase a firearm. A felon purchases a weapon through a private sale and avoids a background check. An impulsive, sad teenager has access to a gun but sees no other options for help. Someone steals a gun out of an unlocked car.

Each hole in the cheese is an opportunity for a bullet to injure someone. To prevent injuries, we need more slices of cheese.

One way to add a slice of cheese is by promoting safe firearm storage, a strategy everyone can support. I attended the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education meeting a few weeks ago when the board unanimously passed a resolution in support of secure firearm storage education for parents and students in our district.

The fact that this resolution was brought to the board by a group of students was particularly encouraging. When so many things are out of their control, these high school students found a way to channel their frustration and fears into productive action that will help keep themselves and their community safer.

Their example of enacting change for the better is a reason for hope. We need to follow their example, working together to look out for each other. If safety is our goal, rather than winning an argument or advancing an agenda, we can find ways to collaborate and make this community a safer place to live. I hope you’ll join me in wearing orange this weekend to show our hope for a safer Winston-Salem, a safer North Carolina, and a safer nation.