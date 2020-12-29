A champion of justice, Larry Womble was a voice for those who had none, fighting for the victims of state-sponsored sterilization and minorities throughout his tenure as an elected official.

Womble — who served in the North Carolina House for nine terms beginning in 1995 — filed an unprecedented bill in 2005 requiring compensation for women who had been sterilized in the state eugenics program.

A bill passed in 2012, paving a path for the rest of the nation, that required state compensation.

Womble dedicated his life to civic involvement, beginning with a career in education as a school teacher and administrator, and was named Assistant Principal of the Year.

Entrenched in community activism, Womble earned a seat on the Winston-Salem City Council in 1981, where he fought for low-income residents and minorities. He also led an effort to improve conditions in the rundown Columbia Terrace neighborhood.

Womble — who died in May at age 78 — was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2019, the most distinguished service award that the governor can assign.