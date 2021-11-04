LASER
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines announced Friday the criteria he’ll use in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate.
Dear Miss Manners: I am a 48-year-old man with a new girlfriend who is 40. We each have two children. We’ve been together four months now. Thi…
A 12-year-old was handcuffed during chaotic scene at Paisley Middle. Her mother has filed a complaint.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough says his deputy followed procedure and de-escalated a situation at Paisley on Oct. 22. The mother of the student involved says the officer didn't need to handcuff her daughter.
Wake Forest has earned the first top 10 football ranking in program history.
Winston-Salem apartment complex sells for $2.1 million
Winston-Salem resident Jennifer Hood will be among the bakers competing for $25,000 when the new season of “Holiday Baking Championship” premi…
Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen.
Wells Fargo closing another N.C. branch
Also: It's almost time for the Central Library book sale.
His death is the 34th homicide of the year, compared with 25 at this time last year.