Late penalties spoil Hurricanes’ return home. What we learned in Canes’ loss to Caps

It was Aho’s penalty that had Brind’Amour howling mad behind the bench.

“I get it but a tough call,” he said. “It’s a nothing play. We actually have the puck. Like, we’re getting it. I get it, why they call those, but I kind of felt like their guy called it. ‘Ovi’ kind of gave the ol’ yell at the ref and he decides to call it.

“But it is what it is. I mean that’s a penalty. Can’t do it. And that’s your game. That’s the frustrating part for everybody, right, it was a great game and it ends like that. They kind of took it out of our hands but it is what it is.”

The Canes (15-4-1) trailed 2-0 after two periods but had the building rumbling as Jesperi Kotkaniemi and then Nino Niederreiter scored — both on open shots in the slot — to tie it in the third.

The first period was without a goal but not without action. The second period belonged to the Caps (14-3-5), who ramped up their forecheck and got goals from Ovechkin and rookie forward Aliaksei Protas.