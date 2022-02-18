Laurie Hertzel: Reading about other people's gardens tides us over until we can plant our own

Three books that remind us there is green under all this snow.

It’s mid-February, nearly time for me to turn my dining room into a potting shed.

I did this last year, too — with COVID-19 raging, we knew we weren’t going to have company anytime soon. So, in early March my husband and I shoved the dining room table over to the windows, laid down a thick plastic mat covered by newspapers, set out rows of tiny paper pots, and planted seeds.

It was heavenly to walk into the dining room on a snowy day and smell fresh dirt.

Some of the tiny Mexican sunflower seeds that we planted then didn’t just sprout; once transplanted in the yard, they grew more than 8 feet high, crazy with orange flowers and a stem as sturdy as a trunk.

At the moment, it’s a little too early for me to start seeds, so instead I’ll make do by reading about other people’s gardens.

‘In Kiltumper’

by Niall Williams with Christine Breen