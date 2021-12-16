LB Albert Redd

6-3, 225, senior, Glenn

Redd continued to make plays after being voted the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year in the spring. … Credited with 83 tackles, including 19 for losses, for a Bobcats team that went 9-3 and reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs. … Also had 31 hurries, five forced fumbles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. … Two-time all-conference player who was named to the N.C. roster for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. … Considering a number of Division I scholarship offers.