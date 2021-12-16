LB Tanner Jordan

6-3, 210, senior, North Davidson

Two-way standout and leader for a Black Knights team that went 8-4 and reached the third round of the Class 3-A playoffs. … Jordan was in on 162 tackles, including 16 for losses. … He also had four sacks, three forced fumbles, three pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries and an interception. … On offense, Jordan rushed for eight touchdowns. … Defensive player of the year in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference and a two-time all-conference selection. … Second-team All-Area in the spring.