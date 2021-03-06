Leading Ladies: How the 2020 Legacy Lady Award winners are making a difference.

Celebrating achievements, investing in, and empowering women of color is the mission of the Legacy Foundation for Women. Each year the foundation recognizes women of color who are blazing trails for the next generation at the annual “Legacy Lady” awards.

CEO and founder of the foundation, Alicia M. Bailey, is also the CEO and founder of Alicia Bailey Ministries Inc., a Christian ministry in which she empowers people for purpose. Bailey leads by example as she works to educate and inspire other women with her work as a gospel recording artist, songwriter, author, educator, pastor, motivational speaker, and philanthropist.

“I did not grow-up in the best neighborhood but because of a dedicated family, church, and community leaders that invested in me, I was given amazing opportunities. As a result, I started the Legacy Foundation for Women to pay it forward and invest in the lives of other women and girls of color through award recognition, scholarships, mentor programs, education, and other initiatives,” says Bailey. “Each year, the Foundation offers and awards scholarships to deserving girls of color from various high schools in the city. Scholarship recipients have attended schools such as Winston-Salem State, Appalachian State, UNC-Charlotte, and many more. The scholarship funds are obtained through the Foundation’s largest fundraising event, ‘The Legacy Lady Awards.’”