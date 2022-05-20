Tags
One of the seven people injured by gunfire in Winston-Salem on Sunday said doctors told him he probably won’t regain his vision in his right eye.
WASHINGTON — Do not dare look away from the bloody horror that left 10 dead in Buffalo. Do not dare write off the shooter as somehow uniquely …
Two former principals and three candidates with backing from conservative group will also move on.
Jessy J will headline the first Downtown Jazz concert and The Bo Stevens will kick off the first Summer on Liberty concert in the 2022 Summer Music Series
Nearly 220,000 North Carolina participants in the federal Food and Nutrition Services program will continue to receive the maximum benefit amo…
Seven North Carolina cities made the latest U.S. News & World Report list of the Best Places to Live in the U.S.
A Clemmons man faces a criminal charge after he was accused of robbing the Food Lion grocery store in Clemmons, authorities said Tuesday.
Store employees told police that the robber looked young and was carrying a backpack.
Four Triad nursing homes, including Summerstone Health and Rehabilitation Center in Kernersville, are on a “candidate list” for heightened mon…
Q: Why does Bill O’Neil from WXII still seem to be working from home? His background is always either digital or seems to be from a neighborhood.
