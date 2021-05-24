LENNY
City workers removed Thursday morning accumulated trash and debris from a house at 5311 Silas Creek Parkway.
A city lawsuit against Rolling Hills apartment is on hold while the apartment owner carries out crime-reduction plans that include evicting some tenants, using confidential information from police reports.
Fire destroyed a Winston-Salem institution. It also revealed the love story of a couple who built the business together.
Minnie and Jakay Ervin Sr. built a a business and a lifetime of memories together. The building burned Wednesday but it could not destroy the family legacy.
Arrest made in death of 53-year-old Winston-Salem woman. Multiple gunmen fired shots into home, police say.
Traquan Javon Cheeseboro has been charged with murder in Tina Nicholson-Neely's death.
A 79-year-old Thomasville woman faces charges of embezzlement and forgery after she was accused of taking more than $150,000 from her employer…
Murder charge in deadly drive-by in Winston-Salem. The victim was killed the second time gunmen targeted his home.
Winston-Salem police arrested a man Tuesday night in connection with a shooting death last month, authorities said Wednesday.
'A constant reminder of racial trauma': Petition opposes Wake Forest's decision to name building for slave auction date
Wake Forest announced earlier this month that the new name — May 7, 1860 Hall — would commemorate the date of the sale of 16 slaves bequeathed to the school a century ago.
Charles Donohoe, Kernersville resident and president of Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, played a pivotal role in planning U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, according to court documents filed by federal prosecutors. Donohoe, they said, was part of a small group of Proud Boys members charged with organizing the Jan. 6 event and messages on Telegram indicate that Donohoe was familiar with that plan. Donohoe is appealing the decision to keep him detained while awaiting trial.
The city of Winston-Salem is adjusting its mask and public-gathering restrictions — effective at 5 p.m. Friday — to match the easing of statewide social-distancing guidelines allowed by Gov. Roy Cooper on May 14.
Gaudio threatened to tell the media that the basketball program had violated NCAA rules unless the university paid his salary for an additional 17 months or provided an equivalent lump sum, according to court documents.