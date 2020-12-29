Lenwood G. Davis was once recognized as “the most prolific living bibliographer in the Western hemisphere, if not the world,” according to a Journal article from 1992.

He dedicated his life to uncovering and documenting African American history — what he saw as an unexplored area of study — through his writing and decades of teaching.

Davis was one of three professors at Winston-Salem State University who collaborated on writing a 200-page book of local history, "African Americans in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County: A Pictorial History."

The 26 books and more than 100 articles written by Davis — who died in May — are a legacy that will continue to preserve the history he worked hard to protect.