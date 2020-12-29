 Skip to main content
Lenwood G. Davis
BLACK HISTORY

Lenwood G. Davis (right), shown in a 1999 photo, reviews photos that were used in a book on local black history that Davis co-authored. With him are co-authors William J. Rice (left) and James H. McLaughlin (center).

Lenwood G. Davis was once recognized as “the most prolific living bibliographer in the Western hemisphere, if not the world,” according to a Journal article from 1992.

He dedicated his life to uncovering and documenting African American history — what he saw as an unexplored area of study — through his writing and decades of teaching.

Davis was one of three professors at Winston-Salem State University who collaborated on writing a 200-page book of local history, "African Americans in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County: A Pictorial History."

The 26 books and more than 100 articles written by Davis — who died in May — are a legacy that will continue to preserve the history he worked hard to protect.

