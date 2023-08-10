Lyons, daughter of Dan and Krista Lyons of Winston-Salem and a member of Girl Scout Troop 2609, hosted an event for upper elementary through high school students teaching them the importance of dance and how it can affect a person's mental, physical and spiritual health. Participants at the event learned short dances and heard presentations on the benefits of dance. Lyons also created a website and YouTube channel with access to more information and videos about how dance and health correlates.