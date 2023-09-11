Achievers

Judge Carrie Vickery of Forsyth District Court was elected to serve as a vice president on the North Carolina Bar Association's Board of Governors for the 2023-2024 year.

* * * *

Truliant Federal Credit Union has been named one of the 2023 Best Credit Unions to Work For. American Banker has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify credit unions that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees.

This year 70 credit unions earned a spot in the ranking of Best Credit Unions to Work For, based on an anonymous employee survey and a thorough review of the benefits and perks offered. Truliant was ranked 22nd nationally among U.S. credit unions. For credit unions in its peer group, Truliant was ranked sixth. It is the second time Truliant has been recognized on the list.

Grants

The Twin City Kiwanis Club Foundation has presented grants, totaling $30,000, to 14 local, nonprofit youth organizations and one in Vietnam. They are: A Bed and a Book, $1,850; Boy Scouts of America, Old Hickory Council, $2,300; Children of Vietnam, $3,600; City Lights Ministry, $1,000; Crosby Scholars, $2,000; Crossnore School and Children’s Home, $2,400; Forsyth Educator Warehouse, $1,000; Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries, $1,000; Parenting Path, $1,000; Read Write Spell, $2,100; Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, $3,500; Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, $3,500; Smart Start, $3,250; and Youth Collaborative, $1,500.

Proceeds from the club’s annual Pancake Jamboree in February fund the grants. The next Pancake Jamboree will be held Feb. 23 at Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem.

Founded in 1958, the Twin City Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at noon at Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. For information, visit https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org.