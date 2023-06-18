Activities

School nutrition managers from across North Carolina have the opportunity this summer to participate in regional N.C. K-12 Culinary Institute workshops. The institute was developed by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, Office of School Nutrition, in cooperation with a team of registered dietitians and chefs.

The five core objectives include:

Improve student health, well-being, and academic success through nutritious, appealing meals at school.

Increase participation in high quality, enticing School Nutrition Programs.

Expand the capacity of local school nutrition programs to purchase, prepare and serve fresh, locally grown produce.

Increase consumption of fruits, vegetables, and whole grain-rich foods.

Provide continuing education opportunities for School Nutrition personnel.

More than 200 new recipes, like BahnMi flatbread, chilaquiles, chipotle grilled chicken salad and cheesy potato with vegetarian chili, have been developed for school meals in North Carolina, featuring whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, lowfat dairy and locally grown ingredients. The menus and recipes developed for the institute include scratch, convenience, and modified scratch products and techniques, instructions written for production amounts consistent with pack or pan sizes commonly available in school kitchens and nutritional analysis files for easy import into software programs and adjustments for standardization in schools and districts.

Districts hosting the regional workshops this summer are Brunswick County Schools, Cumberland County Schools, Dare County Schools, Franklin County Schools, Henderson County Schools, Onslow County Schools, Rowan-Salisbury Schools and Yadkin County Schools.

Participants in the institute graduate as chef ambassadors or culinary specialists.

Announcements

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina marked the official opening of a three-quarter acre teaching garden on June 8, made possible with support from Food Lion and its hunger-relief platform, Food Lion Feeds, founded in 2014 to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

The three-quarter-acre space is located on the grounds of the food bank’s nearly 140,000-square-foot new headquarters facility and is named in honor of Clyde W. Fitzgerald Jr., who dedicated 36 years of service to Second Harvest, the first 26 as a community advocate, volunteer, fundraiser and board member, including three terms as board chairman and the last 10 years at the organization’s helm.

The Clyde W. Fitzgerald Teaching Garden (also known as The Fitzgerald Teaching Garden) was designed as a welcoming, accessible, sustainable space for individual and community education opportunities around related topics, including growing food at home; the health benefits of eating fresh, organically grown, whole foods; native plants and regional growing and harvest times; and more.

Awards

The Daughters of the American Revolution, Battle of Shallow Ford Chapter, has announced that Philip Reed, a rising sixth-grade student at St. John’s Lutheran School, was the winner of the Youth Citizenship Award for St. John’s Lutheran School. Philip is the son of Nick and Courtney Reed of Winston-Salem. The DAR Youth Citizenship Medal is awarded to individuals who exemplify the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism.

Graduates

Cedarville University: Kaelan Everhart of Lexington, undergraduate degree in political science

Millikin University: Emma West of Lexington, summa cum laude with a B.M. in music performance—vocal

The College of Charleston: Elizabeth Parks of Clemmons, cum laude, Artium Baccalaureatus in archaeology

University of Dallas: Hannah Curtis of Boone, Bachelor of Arts in English

Honors

Husson University, honor’s list, Winston-Salem: Ben Taneman

The University of Alabama, president’s list: Madelyn Hollar and Brock Jewson, both of Winston-Salem, Jarrett Mozingo of Clemmons, Cara Wanner of Pfafftown, Tyler Ward of Lewisville, Morgan Whicker of Winston-Salem. Dean’s list: Kelsey Iddins of Clemmons, Reagan Labiak of High Point, Kurt Shuler of Thomasville

The University of Mississippi, dean’s honor roll: Kelsey Atkins of Stokesdale, Meghan Garrou of Lexington

University of Central Arkansas, presidential scholar: Ma Alessandra Fe D Carloman of Lewisville

Scholarships

The Winston-Salem Police Foundation announces three students of the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System as recipients of its fourth annual scholarship program. Students were selected through an application and objective review process and will receive an award of a one-time disbursement of $1,000.

Lesyia Smith-Sims of Simon G. Atkins High, James Redding of Ronald W. Reagan High and Logan Best of Ronald W. Reagan High are the 2022-23 school year awardees.

Smith-Sims, daughter of Tameka and Lester Sims, will purse a pre-medical degree at East Carolina University this fall.

Redding, son of Alison Leinbach, will attend Appalachian State University, where he plans to major in computer information systems with a concentration in cybersecurity.

Best, son of Josh Best, will student engineering at UNC-Wilmington.