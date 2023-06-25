Achievers

Local rising high school seniors Sierra Butler of Kernersville, Kaylee Cooper Davidson of Lexington, Michelle Hartman and Hunter Smothers, both of Walnut Cove, and Lillian Farley of Walnut Cove recently were recognized for completing North Carolina Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders program.

The program assists exceptional rising high school seniors from across the state in exploring agricultural-related college majors available at the state’s two land-grant universities — N.C. A&T and N.C. State.

Activities

North Carolina Senior Tar Heel Legislature members convened June 6 at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its founding. Invited guests included senators and representatives of the North Carolina General Assembly, the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging, staff from the Division of Aging and Adult Services, NC AARP and other partners and collaborators.

Founding members of the legislature, as well as past speakers were honored.

Secretary of State, Elaine Marshall co-sponsor of Senate Bill 479 in July 1993 that created the nonpartisan, unicameral body was present. Past speakers present included Chuck Youse (2013-2015, Northhampton County) and Althea Taylor Jones (2015-2017, Forsyth County).

Marshall delivered the address, sharing the demographics relative to the current aging population in North Carolina — the population of individuals ages 65 and older is greater than those age 18 and younger. She thanked members of the organization for their past and current advocacy efforts. She likewise challenged members to continue advocacy efforts to meet, as well as exceed/advance the needs of our rapidly increasing aging population, to help them age with dignity and style.

Legislature goals:

To assess the legislative needs of older adults by convening a forum modeled after the NC General Assembly

To promote citizen involvement and advocacy concerning aging issues before the NC General Assembly

To develop a nonpartisan forum for older North Carolinians to discuss senior citizens

To provide information and education to senior citizens on the legislative process and matters being considered by the NC General Assembly

To provide older North Carolinians an opportunity to become more knowledgeable about the legislative process.

Partial listing of the legislature’s accomplishments:

Increased funding to expand Adult Protective Services

Provided funding for Medicaid Community Alternatives Program for Disabled Adults

Investigations and monitoring in long-term care facilities and background checks of employees in adult care homes, nursing homes, and home care agencies

Began a prescription drug assistance program

Continuation of Project Care (Caregiver alternative to Running on Empty)

Increased the Homestead Property Tax Exemption

The legislature is comprised of delegates and alternates representing each of the 100 counties in North Carolina. The organization is supported by the Area Agencies on Aging serving the 16 service areas across the state.

Announcements

Reynolda House Museum of American Art will offer free admission through Labor Day to all pre-K through 12th-grade teachers at public and private schools in North Carolina. This offer is made possible in part due to the generous support from The Rotary Club of Winston-Salem.

Teachers may receive one complimentary admission per visit to Reynolda House and may redeem in person upon arrival or register in advance online at reynolda.org/visit. Proper identification is required at check-in. For information, email hello@reynolda.org or call 888-663-1149.

Scholarships

The Clemmons Civic Club has announced the winners of its annual scholarships. Two students were selected based on their volunteer work in the Clemmons community. Each will receive $2,000 towards their first year of college.

Aaralyn Russell and Abby Smith, both of West Forsyth High School, are this school year’s recipients. Russell will study biomedical engineering at N.C. State University. Smith will study biological engineering at N.C. State.