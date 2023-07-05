AIN'T NO REASON TO BE BLUE: Join the folks down at Apple Family Farm for their 5th Annual Blueberry Day this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy the live music, vendors, games, prizes and, of course, blueberry-related activities and desserts. Visit Apple Family Farm on Facebook for more information and for any updates to the event. 1765 NC Highway 66 S, Kernersville.
5th Annual Blueberry Day at Apple Family Farm
- COOPER SULLIVAN Staff Reporter
