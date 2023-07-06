THURSDAY, JULY 6

Alina Celeste Bilingual Story Time: 11 a.m., High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. For ages 12 and younger. Free. jim.zola@highpointnc.gov.

Greensboro Grasshoppers vs. Aberdeen IronBirds: 6:30 p.m., 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro. $9-$14. 336-268-2255 or gsohoppers.com.

Winston-Salem Dash vs. Hickory Crawdads: 7 p.m., Truist Park, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem. $10-$27. 336-714-2287 or wsdash.com/tickets.

Jazz Vocalist Nicole Henry Live at Magnolia: 7 p.m., Magnolia, 442 Gorrell St., Greensboro. Benefits Magnolia House Foundation Education Program. $55. 336-617-3382 or www.thehistoricmagnoliahouse.org.

Sixth Sense: An evening with Gurudev Sri Ravi Shankar: 7 p.m., Wait Chapel, 1834 Wake Forest Road, Winston-Salem. $20-$250. www.aolf.me/sixthsenseNC.

Eli Wittmann Guitar Duo: 7 p.m., Lewis and Elm, 600 South Elm St. lewisandelm.com

‘New at the Lam: Recent Acquisitions’: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Lam Museum of Antropology, Carroll Weathers Drive, Winston-Salem. Free 336-758-5282 or lammuseum@wfu.edu

FRIDAY, JULY 7

‘New at the Lam: Recent Acquisitions’: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Lam Museum of Antropology, Carroll Weathers Drive, Winston-Salem. Free 336-758-5282 or lammuseum@wfu.edu

First Friday Storytime: 10:30 a.m. July 7, Woven Works Park, East Lindsay Street and North Murrow Boulevard, Greensboro. downtowngreenway.org.

Geoff Westley: Classical piano solo performance: 7 p.m., Pandora’s Manor Bed & Breakfast, 407 West High Avenue, High Point. $45-$75. romanza-tour.com or 610-731-5535.

Musical Chairs Concert: 7-9 p.m., Bill Cooke Park, 1010 Townbranch Road, Graham. Jukebox Rehab (country, pop). Free. With Alamance Arts. 336-226-4495 or www.cityofgraham.com.

Artfolios Hosts Round Robin Improvisational Sewing Gathering with Terri Dowell-Dennis: 7 p.m., Vitrine Gallery, 629 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. Make a communal quilt. Dessert. www.artfolios.shop/post/round-robin.

Christmas in July! Wood Burning with Jeanette Egan: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Creative Aging Network-NC, 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. $25. 336-303-9963 or https://form.jotform.com/231494022225144.

Greensboro Grasshoppers vs. Aberdeen IronBirds: 6:30 p.m., 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro. $9-$14. Fireworks Friday! 336-268-2255 or gsohoppers.com.

Winston-Salem Dash vs. Hickory Crawdads: 7 p.m., Truist Park, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem. Fireworks Friday! $10-$27. 336-714-2287 or wsdash.com/tickets.

Trial By Fire in Concert: 7 p.m., 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. Food trucks arrive at 5 p.m. with music from 7 to 10 p.m. Free. 336-495-7525.

Asheboro Zookeepers vs. Lexington County Blowfish: 7 p.m., McCrary Park, 138 Southway Road, Asheboro. Admission charged. Fireworks follow the game. 336-460-7018 or mgodwin@zkbaseball.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

‘New at the Lam: Recent Acquisitions’: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Lam Museum of Antropology, Carroll Weathers Drive, Winston-Salem. Free 336-758-5282 or lammuseum@wfu.edu

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., High Point Museum, 1859 East Lexington Ave., High Point. Free. 336-883-3021.

Sean McCutcheon book signing: 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 3102 Northline Ave., Greensboro. Signing his book ‘Coming Together.’ www.mcutcheonbooks.com

Community Picnic: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., along the Downtown Greenway, near the corner of MLK Jr. Drive and Bragg Street. Barbecue with the most famous pitmaster in North Carolina, Ed Mitchell, who recently published a new cookbook alongside his son, Ryan Mitchell. Adults, $40. Children, $20. Reservations are required; visit www.tinyurl.com/DGpicnic23. Information: chelsea.phipps@greensboro-nc.gov or dsanders@actiongreensboro.org.

City Sunsets Summer Concert: 7 p.m., City Center Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. With Fifth Floor. Free. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill: July 8-9, July 13-16, July 20-23, George Washington Carver Community Enrichment Center, 950 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Asheboro. In this musical, Billie Holiday sings the songs that made her famous. Multiple dates and times. $26.73. www.rhinoleap.com.

Greensboro Grasshoppers vs. Aberdeen IronBirds: 6:30 p.m., 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro. $9-$14. Military appreciation night. 336-268-2255 or gsohoppers.com.

Winston-Salem Dash vs. Hickory Crawdads: 7 p.m., Truist Park, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem. $10-$27. Post-game fireworks. 336-714-2287 or wsdash.com/tickets.

Liberty July Celebration and Fireworks: 2-10 p.m., 100 N. Depot St., Liberty. Bounce houses, water slides, food trucks, vendors, ice cream and more. Liberty Fire Department will water down people with its ladder truck. Free. lmaness@townofliberty.org.

Moon Dancer Live: 9 p.m., Monstercade, 204 West Acadia Ave., Winston-Salem. Electro-jam artist and live drummer. $10. 336-893-8591.

SUNDAY, JULY 9

Greensboro Grasshoppers vs. Aberdeen IronBirds: 2 p.m., 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro. $9-$14. Family Funday Sunday. 336-268-2255 or gsohoppers.com.

Winston-Salem Dash vs. Hickory Crawdads: 2 p.m., Truist Park, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem. $10-$27. Family Sunday. 336-714-2287 or wsdash.com/tickets.

Blackwater Band in Concert: 7-8:30 p.m., Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Free. Bring seating. 336-626-1277.

Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park, with Erin Blue and Dreamroot: 6 p.m., Gateway Gardens, 2924 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Food trucks too. Free. www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/creative-greensboro

MONDAY, JULY 10

History and Future of the New Shallow Ford State Historic Site: 6 p.m., Mary Alice Warren Community Center, 7632 Warren Park Drive, Lewisville. Free. Light refreshments. 336-766-5842 for more information.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

‘New at the Lam: Recent Acquisitions’: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Lam Museum of Anthropology, Carroll Weathers Drive, Winston-Salem. Free 336-758-5282 or lammuseum@wfu.edu

Shark Week Program: Fossil Hunting at the Beach: 6 p.m., Forsyth County Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. With Dr. Ashley Oliphant, fossil expert. Free. 336-703-3020.

Free Outdoor Fitness Classes with the YMCA of Greensboro: 6 p.m., Morehead Park Trailhead, 475 Spring Garden St., Greensboro. Text OUTDOOR to 844-765-7664 to receive updates and weather cancellations.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

‘New at the Lam: Recent Acquisitions’: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Lam Museum of Antropology, Carroll Weathers Drive, Winston-Salem. Free 336-758-5282 or lammuseum@wfu.edu

Culinary Kids Cooking Classes: 2-3:30 p.m., High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. For ages 12 and younger. Register. Free. jim.zola@highpointnc.gov.

Beginning Ballroom Group Lessons: 7 p.m., Real World Ballroom, 690 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem. First class free. 336-893-0525.