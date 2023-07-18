10-Minute Chili Oil Noodles

Makes 2 serving s

8 ounces ramen noodles

1 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 spring onions, chopped small, plus more for garnish

2 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari, plus more for serving

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1-inch piece fresh ginger, minced

1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine

1 teaspoon fish sauce

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon Gochujang paste or Sriracha sauce

Zest and juice ½ lime

Sugar, optional

½ cup neutral oil, such as peanut or avocado

Toasted sesame seeds, optional garnish

1. Cook ramen noodles according to package instructions. Drain and place in a bowl.

2. In another bowl, combine red pepper flakes, spring onion, soy sauce, garlic, ginger Shaoxing vinegar, fish sauce, sesame oil, Gochujang paste and lime zest and juice. Taste. If it's too spicy, you can add a little sugar to neutralize the heat.

3. In separate small pan, heat oil until sizzling hot (about 200 degrees, or hot enough for it to swirls rapidly around the saucepan when rotated). Pour the hot oil over the red pepper flake mixture, and mix well with a spoon.

4. Add cooked noodles to bowl and toss until all the strands are evenly coated.

5. Divide mixture among two plates or bowls. Garnish with sliced spring onions and add more soy sauce, if needed. Be sure to scrape all the good stuff from the bowl.

Recipe adapted from @chef_jonnymarsh on Instagram