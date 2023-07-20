The cover of “The Outdoor Cook” boasts that it can teach people “how to cook anything outside.” And though the recipes don’t quite cover everything imaginable, the staff at America’s Test Kitchen did its usually thorough job in tackling a wide range of cooking challenges.
One particularly nice feature of the book is that, when appropriate, recipes tell people not just how to make a dish on a charcoal or gas grill, but also a smoker, flat-top grill and open fire pit. In fact, a lot of the recipes provide instructions for three or four of those methods.
The book begins with a plethora of 101 tips — for gas, charcoal, wood chunks, tongs, chimney starters, you name it. Along the way, there are plenty of specific brand and model recommendations for all kinds of equipment, from an expensive Weber Spirit II E-310 gas grill down to the OXO Good Grips Grilling Basting Brush.
Also useful are tips on how to set up a prep station outside to help stay organized — and keep from running back and forth to the kitchen indoors.
The recipes run the gamut from appetizers and drinks to dessert. And though many of the foods are cooked on the grill grates, the book also makes frequent use of cast-iron skillets, woks, planchas (flat griddles) and Dutch ovens.
The book includes a few menu groupings for a meal, gambas (shrimp) a la plancha, grilled chicken thighs with butternut squash and cilantro vinaigrette, and grilled stone fruit.
There are plenty of the usual fare — burgers and grilled meats galore. But there are also plenty of surprises, including smoked nachos, pull-apart dinner rolls, grilled French toast, charred guacamole and burnt whiskey sours.
The first chapter is devoted to snacks and small plates and includes watermelon with grilled queso, grilled Buffalo chicken dip with spicy monkey bread, and charred pineapple margaritas.
The second chapter focuses on sandwiches and other hand-fare, such as tacos al carbon or al pastor, eggplant and mozzarella panini, Philly-style cheesesteaks, and salmon burgers with asparagus and lemon-herb sauce.
A chapter on weeknight dinners offers stir-fried cumin beef, grilled chicken Cobb salad, and grilled tuna steaks with cucumber-mint farro salad.
A chapter on recipes better suited to the weekend starts off with a diner-style breakfast: sausage, hash browns and eggs in the hole. Other weekend ideas include smoked chicken wings, Memphis-style wet ribs, grilled vegetable platter, smoked prime rib and New England clambake.
Though recipes throughout the book suggest how to make dishes over an open fire, there is also a whole chapter devoted to open-fire cooking. This includes such fare as paella for a crowd, fireside chili, grilled jerk chicken, and grilled whole trout with wilted Swiss chard and apple-cherry relish.
Breads get their own chapter, including recipes for grilled flour tortillas from scratch, thin-crust pizza, big and fluffy biscuits and rosemary focaccia.
The book wraps up with such desserts as apple crisp, cherry spoon cake, skillet brownie and rustic summer fruit tart.
It may seem as if the folks at America’s Test Kitchen went out of their way to figure out how to cook some of the foods outside, but they certainly like a challenge — and they rise to the occasion in “The Outdoor Cook.”
As they say in the book, there are lots of practical reasons to cook outside, but they “don’t tell the story.”
“There’s just something about the magic of fire that attracts us and draws us together.”
And it’s a great way to unplug, relax and “focus on the here and now.”
