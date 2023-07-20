Grilled Vegetable Platter Makes 4 to 6 servings Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette: 2 tablespoons lemon juice 4 teaspoons Dijon mustard 2 garlic cloves, minced ½ teaspoon table salt ¼ teaspoon pepper 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil ¼ cup chopped fresh basil, plus basil leaves for garnish Vegetables: 2 red bell peppers 1 red onion, cut into ½-inch-thick rounds 4 plum tomatoes, cored and halved lengthwise 2 zucchini, ends trimmed, sliced lengthwise into 3/4-­inch-thickplanks 1 eggplant, ends trimmed, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick rounds 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil ½ teaspoon table salt ½ teaspoon pepper 8 ounces burrata cheese, room temperature 1. For the lemon-basil vinaigrette Whisk lemon juice, mustard, garlic, salt, and pepper together in bowl. Whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in oil. Stir in basil and season with salt and pepper to taste. (Vinaigrette can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Bring to room temperature and whisk to recombine before serving.) 2. For the grilled vegetable platter Slice ¼ inch off tops and bottoms of bell peppers and remove cores. Make slit down 1 side of each bell pepper, then press flat into 1 long strip, removing ribs and remaining seeds with knife as needed. Cut strips in half crosswise (you should have 4 bell pepper pieces). 3. Push toothpick horizontally through each onion round to keep rings intact while grilling. Brush onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, and zucchini all over with oil, then brush eggplant with remaining oil (it will absorb more oil than other vegetables). Sprinkle vegetables with salt and pepper. 4A. For a charcoal grill: Open bottom vent completely. Light large ­chimney starter filled with charcoal briquettes (6 quarts). When top coals are partially covered with ash, pour evenly over grill. Set cooking grate in place, cover, and open lid vent completely. Heat grill until hot, about 5 minutes. 4B. For a gas grill: Turn all burners to high; cover; and heat grill until hot, about 15 minutes. Turn all burners to medium-high. 5. Clean and oil cooking grate. Grill vegetables until skins of bell peppers and tomatoes are well browned and onions, eggplant, and zucchini are tender, 10 to 16 minutes, flipping and moving vegetables as necessary to ensure even cooking and transferring vegetables to ­baking sheet as they finish cooking. Place bell peppers in bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let steam to loosen skins, about 5 minutes. 6. Remove toothpicks from onion and separate rings. When cool enough to handle, peel bell peppers, discarding skins; slice into 1-inch-thick strips. Arrange vegetables and burrata attractively on serving platter with lemon-basil vinaigrette. Garnish platter with basil leaves. Serve warm or at room temperature. Recipe from “The Outdoor Kitchen” (America’s Test Kitchen)

Smoked Prime Rib Makes 8 to 10 servings Prime Rib 1 (6- to 7-pound) first-cut beef standing rib roast (3 bones), fat cap trimmed to ¼ inch 2 tablespoons kosher salt 1 tablespoon pepper 3 (3-inch) wood chunks Horseradish Sauce ½ cup mayonnaise ⅓ cup prepared horseradish 2 tablespoons lemon juice 1 garlic clove, minced 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce 1 teaspoon pepper ¾ teaspoon kosher salt Pinch cayenne pepper 1. For the prime rib Using sharp knife, cut 1-inch crosshatch pattern in fat cap of roast, being careful not to cut into meat. Rub salt and pepper over entire roast and into crosshatch. Transfer to large plate and refrigerate, uncovered, for at least 24 hours or up to 4 days. 2. Open bottom vent of charcoal grill completely. Arrange 40 briquettes, 2 briquettes wide, around half of perimeter of grill to form C shape, ­overlapping slightly so briquettes are touching. Place ­second layer of 40 briquettes, also 2 briquettes wide, on top of first. (Completed ­arrangement should be 2 briquettes wide by 2 briquettes high.) 3. Evenly space wood chunks along length of charcoal C. Place disposable pan in center of grate, running lengthwise into gap in C. Pour 6 cups water into pan. 4. Light chimney starter filled with 15 briquettes (pile briquettes on 1 side of chimney so they catch). When coals are partially covered with ash, pour them over 1 end of C, making sure lit coals do not touch other end. 5. Set cooking grate in place, then clean and oil grate. Place roast over water pan, fat side up, with bones facing gap in C. Insert temperature probe into center of roast. Cover grill, position lid vent over roast, and open vent completely. Cook, undisturbed, until meat registers 115 degrees (for ­medium-rare), 2½ to 3¼ hours. 6. For the horseradish sauce Meanwhile, combine all ingredients in bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow flavors to meld. 7. Transfer roast to carving board, tent with aluminum foil, and let rest for 45 minutes. Carve meat from bones and slice ¾ inch thick. Serve with sauce. Smoker: Heat and maintain smoker temperature of 275 to 300 degrees following manufacturer’s guidelines and tips on page 15. Clean and oil smoker grate, then place roast in center of grate. Proceed with step 5, rotating roast halfway through cooking. Recipe from “The Outdoor Kitchen” (America’s Test Kitchen)