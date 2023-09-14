Oven-Baked Country Bacon & Collard Egg Rolls

Makes 12 rolls

3 small bundles (about 3 ounces) of dried mung bean (glass) or cellophane noodles

3 slices applewood smoked bacon, diced

¼ cup thinly sliced green onions

¼ cup finely diced red bell pepper

1 garlic clove, minced

1½ cups grated carrot (about 1 large carrot)

½ cup thinly sliced cabbage

1½ cups finely chopped or thinly sliced collard greens

1 teaspoon sea salt

12 (7-inch square) egg roll wrappers

1 large egg, beaten (or 1 tablespoon flour plus 2 teaspoons water combined for a slurry paste)

1 to 2 tablespoons canola oil

Sesame Sammie Spread & Veggie Dip:

4 tablespoons natural Georgia Grinders Creamy Peanut Butter or peanut butter of choice

2 teaspoons roasted sesame oil

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons mirin

2 teaspoons honey

2 teaspoons naturally brewed light soy sauce

½ teaspoon balsamic vinegar

½ teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1. Make the sesame dip: In a small bowl, combine the peanut butter, sesame oil, olive oil, mirin, honey, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, and apple cider vinegar, then stir vigorously with a fork until smooth and blended. To make the spread thinner, add more olive or vegetable oil. To thicken, add more peanut butter. Do not add water because the peanut butter mixture will not emulsify properly.

2. Soak the noodles in a bowl of hot water for about 15 minutes, then drain. (Save the liquid to enjoy as soup broth.) With a large knife, slice through the stack of noodles 3 to 5 times (to prevent tangling) and set aside.

3. In a large nonstick skillet, cook the bacon 3 to 4 minutes, just until some of the fat has rendered but it is still soft. Add the green onions, bell pepper, and garlic and stir-fry for 1 to 2 minutes, until fragrant. Add the carrot, cabbage, and collards and sauté for about 2 minutes, until soft. Then add the noodles, making sure excess liquid has been drained. (Save the liquid to enjoy as soup broth).

4. Add the salt and sauté for about 3 minutes. Immediately transfer the mixture to a large shallow dish to cool completely. (Don’t skip this step—a warm filling will cause steam, resulting in soggy spring rolls.)

5. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone liner.

6. To assemble the egg rolls, remove 1 egg roll wrapper from the stack at a time, keeping the remaining stack covered with a clean, damp towel to prevent drying.

7. Lay the wrapper on a diagonal (diamond) with a corner closest to you. Near that closest corner, spoon ¼ up of the cooled filling mixture. Roll the corner up and over the filling snugly, then fold in the left and right sides toward the center to close the ends of the roll.

8. Continue rolling the wrapper away from you. Using a finger, dab the egg or flour slurry as a “glue” to securely seal (like an envelope flap) all the edges. Set the completed roll aside, seam-side down, and repeat the process until all of the egg rolls are assembled. Evenly place the spring rolls, seam-side down, on the prepared baking sheet. Using a pastry brush, gently brush each roll on all sides with a light coat of oil. Bake for 15 to 17 minutes, stopping to turn the rolls every 5 minutes for an even golden color. Transfer to a serving platter and enjoy with dipping sauce.

Recipe from “Egg Rolls & Sweet Tea” (Gibbs Smith)