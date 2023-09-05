Peter Reinhart has taught baking for more than 30 years and written a dozen books, including three on pizza, but he still hasn’t mastered pizza.
“We always say, 'The quest never ends,'” Reinhart said with a laugh.
Reinhart, 73, is now semiretired from Johnson & Wales University’s culinary program in Charlotte, but he seems as busy as ever.
Reinhart’s latest book is “Pizza Quest” (Andrews McMeel) and he will be in Winston-Salem on Sept. 10 for a brunch and talk at Mission Pizza.
Pizza, he said, “is the perfect system for delivering flavor.”
And though much of that flavor comes from toppings, the crust is crucial to good pizza, he said.
“If you have a great crust, you can put almost anything on top of it,” he said. “Pizza the way I do it is 80% about the crust and 20% about the toppings."
Reinhart said that this has been an interesting time for pizza — and for creativity in pizza — because of the popularity of the artisan bread movement. “The influence of the artisan bread movement has been incalculable — pizza makers have been following all these new techniques and it has had a big impact on pizza in America,” he said.
Reinhart has been following all of these developments for the last few years through his Pizza Quest podcast on the Heritage Radio Network and a YouTube web series.
“Pizza Quest” grew out of the web series and podcasts that mainly consisted of Reinhart interviewing some of the top pizza makers around the country, including Mission Pizza’s owner, Peyton Smith. What made the book different from the podcast is that Reinhart got many of these pizza makers to share their recipes, or approximate recipes without giving up their most treasured secrets.
So, the book contains about two dozen distinctive and often creative recipes from these pizza makers. “I’ve merely scratched the surface of the talent that exists in the pizza community,” Reinhart wrote in the book.
“My goal here is to show you, using my own experience as a serious dough guy and lifelong pizza freak, to make pizzas like these Beatles-level originals — or at least get you in the same concert hall with them so you can create your own cover versions.”
Reinhart provides four master dough formulas, with a few variations, that allow you to create dozens of different pizza crusts. He also offers an all-purpose tomato sauce. Then he uses those as building blocks with the other pizza makers’ toppings.
Reinhart said that pizza may be hard to master, but it’s not hard to make — and to make taste good.
In the book, he provides a “Ten Commandments” of pizza making as well as a lengthy FAQ to answer people’s questions and send them in the right direction.
The hardest lesson for beginners, he said, is learning patience. “Great bread and great pizza dough require time to deliver the flavor,” he said, and coaxing the flavor out of grains through slow fermentation has in a sense been the crux of Reinhart’s entire career.
“For my first book (“Brother Juniper’s Bread Book”) in 1991, I didn’t know anything about the science of baking. But I intuitively knew as a baker that the key to great bread is a long, slow rise. And I got that idea from Julia Child. The trick in her recipe for French bread was an extra punch-down — and that extended the fermentation time.”
So, Reinhart encourages everyone to take their time with pizza dough and all bread. The good news is that much of that time is hands-off. “You don’t have to be hovering over your dough all the time. Make your pizza dough a day ahead,” he said. “Let time work on the dough while you’re doing other things. The flavor will be better.”
And even when pizza isn’t perfectly done, it’s still kind of perfect.
“Pizza is the perfect food,” he said. “It’s going to be a hit no matter how it turns out. You may know your pizza isn’t perfect, but never apologize for it.
“And the more you do it, the better you’re going to get at it.”
To follow Reinhart's pizza adventures, visit his website, www.fornobravo.com/pizzaquest.
(336) 727-7394
@mhastingswsj