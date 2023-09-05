Crushed Tomato Pizza Sauce Makes 4 cups 1 28-ounce can crushed, ground, whole or diced tomatoes 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar or fresh lemon juice ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper 1 teaspoon dried basil, or 2 tablespoons minced fresh basil ¼ teaspoon dried oregano, or 1 teaspoon minced fresh oregano 1 teaspoon granulated garlic, or 3 to 4 cloves minced garlic ½ teaspoon salt (to taste) 1. If using crushed or ground tomatoes, place all ingredients except salt into mixing bowl and mix with a whisk or spoon. Add salt to taste. 2. If using whole or diced tomatoes, place all ingredients except salt in a food processor and process 15 to 20 seconds. Check consistency and process a bit more if needed, adding salt to taste and a little water if necessary, until the mixture has the texture of coarse sand. The mixture will thicken as it rests. 3. Store covered in the refrigerator up to 3 weeks. Or freeze, thawing slowly at room temperature or overnight in the refrigerator. Recipe adapted from “Pizza Quest” by Peter Reinhart (Andrews McMeel)

Pan Pizza Dough for Square Pizzas Makes about 38 ounces 21 ounces/595 g (4 2/3 cups) unbleached bread flour 0.42 ounces/12 g (1½ teaspoons) kosher salt 0.11 ounces/ 3 g (1 teaspoon) instant yeast 17 ounces/ 482 g water (room temperature, about 68 to 72 degrees) 1 ounce/ 28 g olive oil 1. In a mixing bowl or the bowl of an electric mixer, stir together the flour, salt, and yeast. Add all the water and stir with a large spoon, or use the paddle attachment and mix on slow speed for 30 seconds to form a coarse, shaggy dough. Add all the oil. Increase the speed to medium (or continue mixing with the spoon or with wet hands) and mix for another 30 to 60 seconds to make a wet, coarse, sticky dough. 2. Let the dough rest for 5 minutes to fully hydrate. Increase the mixer to medium-high speed (still using the paddle, or continue mixing by hand) and mix for another 30 seconds to make a smooth, sticky dough. It should be soft, supple, wet and sticky to the touch, and offer a little resistance when pressed with a wet finger. 3. Use 1 teaspoon of olive oil to make a 15-inch diameter oil slick on the work surface. Rub some oil on a plastic bowl scraper and on your hands and use the scraper to transfer the dough to the oil slick. Stretch and fold the dough as shown in the demo. Invert your mixing bowl and use it to cover the dough, and let it rest for 2 to 5 minutes. Then, repeat the stretch and fold (you can rub additional olive oil on the work surface, as needed). Again, cover the dough, let it rest for 2 to 5 minutes, and repeat the stretch and fold. Cover with the bowl and again let it rest for 2 to 5 minutes. Perform one final stretch and fold to make a smooth ball of dough. The dough will have firmed up after each stretch and fold and will now be soft, smooth, supple, and slightly sticky, but firm enough to hold together when lifted. 4. Place the dough into a lightly oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate it for anywhere from 12 to 72 hours, and pan it on the day of the bake. On the day you plan to bake, remove the dough from the refrigerator 4 to 5 hours before you plan to bake and follow the steps for panning according to the type of pizza you are making. Notes: • You can substitute up to 25% whole grain or other flour (such as semolina, rye, heirloom, etc.) for an equal amount of white flour, but increase the water by 0.5 oz (14 g) for every 2 ounces (57 g) of whole grain flour that you swap in. • You can use any brand of vegetable or olive oil spray oil to lightly oil the bowls and dough balls). • With some brands of flour you may need to increase (or also decrease) the water amount. Always let the dough dictate how much it needs, using the recipe as a general guideline. Recipe from “Pizza Quest” by Peter Reinhart (Andrews McMeel)

The Sicilian Makes 1 (12-by-18-inch) pizza Pan Pizza Dough, preferably made at least 4 days ahead (recipe below) 4 ounces (113 grams) olive oil, divided use 3 ounces (85 grams) full-fat mozzarella cheese, shredded 3 ounces (85 grams) fontina or provolone cheese, shredded 1 cup Crushed Tomato Pizza Sauce (recipe below) 18 large fresh basil leaves 4 ounces (113 grams) or 1 cup sliced cupping pepperoni 1. Six hours before baking the pizzas, remove the dough from the refrigerator. Line a 12 by 18-inch sheet pan with baking parchment or a silicon baking pad. and use 1½ tablespoons of olive oil to generously oil the surface of the pan and the inside walls. Transfer the dough to the oiled pan, rub the top with olive oil, and begin dimpling it. It will probably cover only a third to half of the pan. Rub the surface with more olive oil and cover the pan loosely with plastic wrap. Let the dough rest at room temperature for 20 minutes, then dimple it again and set it aside to rest. It will take 3 or 4 dimpling cycles at 20-minute intervals for the dough to fully cover the surface of the pan. Once the pan is evenly filled by the dough, rub or brush olive oil over the surface, cover it with plastic wrap, and let it proof at room temperature for about 4 hours. The dough will bubble and rise and be very soft and fragile, so handle it gently when you move the pan. 2. Preheat the oven to 475 degrees. Place the pan of dough on the middle rack and bake for 10 minutes. Rotate 180 degrees and continue baking for 6 to 8 minutes, until the dough is springy to the touch, golden brown on top, and caramelized to a light to medium golden brown on the underside. Remove the pan from the oven and set it aside to cool. You can make the final pizza immediately, on the still-hot crust, or you can store the crust for up to 5 days in the refrigerator, wrapped, or up to 3 months in the freezer. 3. While the crust is baking, mix the cheeses together in a bowl and set it aside or refrigerate it. When you’re ready to bake, preheat the oven to 500 degrees. Spread the tomato sauce over the baked crust, leaving a ½ -inch border around the perimeter uncovered. Evenly distribute the cheese mixture over the sauce, again leaving a ½-inch border uncovered. Roll up 12 of the basil leaves and cut them into slivers with a knife (chiffonade) or with kitchen shears, then sprinkle them over the cheese. Distribute the pepperoni over the surface of the pizza. Place the pan on the middle rack of the oven and bake for 5 minutes. Rotate 180 degrees and continue baking for 3 to 5 minutes, until the cheese is bubbling and caramelizing into a golden brown. Remove the pizza from the oven and place the pan on a heat-resistant surface, such as the stovetop. Use a metal bench or pastry blade to trace around the perimeter of the pizza, separating it from the pan. Use the bench blade or a metal spatula to lift and guide the pizza from the pan onto a cutting board. If the parchment or silicone pad is still stuck to the underside, carefully lift the corner of the pizza and begin peeling it off after it’s transferred to the cutting board. Garnish by cutting the remaining basil leaves into slivers, as before, and sprinkling them over the top. Let the pizza cool for 3 to 4 minutes, then cut it into squares and serve. Recipe from “Pizza Quest” by Peter Reinhart (Andrews McMeel)