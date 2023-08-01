Local baker Faith McKnight has a new retail location for her baked goods.

McKnight opened The Sweet Truth Bakery Cafe at 4015 Old Hollow Road, on the Kernersville side of Walkertown, on July 22.

She previously had a retail location in Winston-Salem at 2723 Farmall St., between 27th and 28th streets, from fall 2019 to February 2021. “COVID came and I stayed open a bit, but I later just closed it,” McKnight said.

McKnight, who learned to bake in the Army, started Sweet Truth Bakery & Catering in 2018 after years of working for such places as Aramark, who handles the food service at Wake Forest University. She also had done stints at Arbor Acres, Veterans Helping Heal Veterans and Kernersville Medical Center. When she went into business for herself, she began without a retail location, taking orders by phone or online. She also had sold baked goods at Buie’s Market and the former Colony Urban Farm and Irie Rhythms.

Sweet Truth Bakery Café Address: 4015 Old Hollow Road, Suite B, Kernersville, N.C. 27284 Phone: (336) 934-5847 Hours: 7.a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Email: sweettruth2@gmail.com Website: sweettruth2.com Facebook: @sweettruth2

So, when she closed her shop in 2021, she continued to do bakery pre-orders, hold pop-ups and some personal chef work. “That’s how I kept the business, she said. “I did everything online so I didn’t necessarily have to have a retail business.”

McKnight had renovated her home basement to install a kitchen that’s inspected by the N.C. Department of Agriculture.

She said she plans to continue doing her baking in that kitchen under the Sweet Truth Bakery & Catering umbrella. So the Sweet Truth Bakery Cafe on Old Hollow Road doesn't have ovens and other baking equipment. It's simply a retail location for her cake squares, cupcakes, cookies and more.

“It was always in the plan to have a bakery café. I wanted to do that in 5 years.

I kind of got thrown off a little bit, but I’m actually back on track now,” she said.

She said she decided to move her retail location to Old Hollow Road because it is much closer to her home bakery. And with that spot being just a mile from the intersection of U.S.158/Reidsville on the way to Kernersville, it gets a fair amount of traffic. McKnight also noted that another space in her building used to be home to Enticing Icingz Sweet Shoppe and some of its former customers are now coming to Sweet Truth.

In the morning, Sweet Truth offers coffee, Danishes and other breakfast pastries.

Cookies (three for $5) include chocolate-chip and M&M.

Cupcakes come ($3 to $4) in such flavors as strawberry, banana pudding, chocolate, vanilla and watermelon.

On any given day, McKnight may have slices or squares of banana pudding poke cake, red velvet cake or strawberry crunch cheesecake ($4 to $5).

She also is carrying water ice and ice cream.

The space is large enough for seating inside, and there also is a courtyard patio around the side of the building. “I also can do private parties here. It’s big enough for that.”

She said her next step is to start a companion ghost-kitchen business, renting commercial-kitchen space from Short Street Gastro Lab in Kernersville. As part of that, she said, she wants to sell home-cooked meals to go through the bakery café.

“It will probably be pre-orders, and a (set) menu. But it will be food like I used to cook for veterans — homecooked, comfort food.”

