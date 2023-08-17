Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden had its soft opening Aug. 12 at 450 N Patterson Ave, Unit 100, in the Bailey South building in Innovation Quarter.

The restaurant opened the doors with a limited menu and no ABC permits, but it plans to expand to its full menu this weekend and begin selling wine in the next week or so.

Entrepreneur Michal Bay, a native of Turkey, opened the first Barcelona Burger in Mooresville in 2017. The restaurant is inside Merino Mill, which he also owns. The Mill holds his other restaurant, Alino Pizzeria, and his antique-mall business, and has a number of tenants.

Barcelona Burger a relatively small menu of burgers, rotisserie chicken, hot dogs and salads.

“The menu is fresh beef, certified Angus beef, fresh vegetables, clean and very simple,” Bay said. “The chicken is free-range chicken, salt and pepper - that’s it.”

Just this June, Lovefood.com cited Barcelona Burger in its list of the best cheeseburgers in every state. MSN.com also named Barcelona the best cheeseburger in North Carolina in 2021. The Charlotte Observer put Barcelona at No. 4 in its 2017 ranking of burgers in the greater Charlotte area.

Bay, 65, said he started Alino Pizzeria and Barcelona Burger mainly as a way to fill Merino Mill. “I’m not a restaurateur. I started this as a hobby – because I have a passion for it. And now it’s something for my nieces and nephews.”

The new location has about 3,800 square feet. It seats about 100 inside and has patios in front and back. The rear patio, Bay said, “is closed in, away, from the street, so it’s good for kids, families and dogs.”

Inside, there’s an open kitchen in the center that divides the dining room into front and back areas. Much of the wall space is actually windows, letting in a lot of natural light.

The burger and chicken restaurant, he said, has nothing to do with Spanish cuisine. He simply chose the name because he has fond memories of living in Barcelona and he liked the way the name sounded.

But, he said, “it’s like a typical Barcelona café because everything is fresh, clean and with family-oriented prices.”

Bay said he initially started with a burger concept but decided to add chicken to appeal to more people. “About 30 percent of our menu is chicken, 70 percent is burgers, and then we have four good salads,” he said.

The chicken, he said, are small – under 3½ pounds – and cooked slowly on a rotisserie oven imported from Paris, France.

Diners can buy the whole rotisserie chicken, for $20.95, which includes three sides. It’s also sold by the half with two sides ($13.95) and quarter with one side ($8.95). Every order comes with salsa verde.

There’s also a pulled chicken sandwich ($13.95) with avocado, peppadew peppers, lettuce, onion and salsa verde. Rotisserie chicken also shows up in a simple soup that Bay said reminds him of Spain.

There are a handful of burgers for $12.95 to $13.95, available with various combinations of toppings. The Madrid, for example, comes with American cheese, caramelized onion, roasted tomato and spicy pepper sauce. A kid’s burger runs $7.95.

People can customize burgers by adding such toppings as bacon, and gluten-free buns are available on request.

A veggie burger ($13.95) is made with black beans, quinoa and walnuts.

All burgers come with one side. Choices include classic fries, truffle fries (with Parmesan, mayonnaise and truffle oil), sweet potato fries, baked mac ’n’ cheese, roasted veggies or soup.

Salads ($11.95) include a kale-berry mix, as well as one featuring blue cheese and one with chickpeas and mozzarella. Chicken, burger patty, veggie patty, bacon or avocado may be added for an extra charge.

Soft drinks and iced tea are available through a self-serve machine. For dessert, there are house-made cannolis as well as gelato, cheesecake and other sweets.

Bay said he wasn’t looking to expand to Winston-Salem or anywhere else necessarily, but that Winston-Salem developer Coleman Team of Front Street Capital visited Barcelona Burger and asked him to consider opening a second location.

“It was a good offer. I don’t need another restaurant. I’m really in commercial real estate. But I have a passion (for food). And it’s a good start for my nieces and nephews, giving them a base so down the road they can have their own businesses.”

