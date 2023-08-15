Tennessee food blogger Erin Browne pays homage to her state’s favorite theme park in “The Unofficial Dollywood Cookbook” (Adams Media, $22.99).
“I have been fortunate to live my entire life in East Tennessee, so Dollywood has been a sanctuary for my family,” Browne wrote in the book’s preface.
As one who knows anything about country music legend Dolly Parton would expect, Dollywood is a place for Southern hospitality and down-home cooking.
In this unofficial book, Browne recreates her favorite dishes from throughout Dollywood.
The book begins with an overview and virtual tour of Dollywood and its food.
Browne, whose blog is browniebites.net, said that in one season the park averages 212,500 loaves of cinnamon bread, 48,000 pounds or pork rinds, 614,000 pounds of popcorn, more than 160,000 hot dogs and corn dogs, more than 170,000 pizzas and more than 87,000 funnel cakes.
People are also reading…
Browne’s tour breaks the 150,000-acre park down into its various sections, including Rivertown Junction and its Big Skillet Pavilliona and Showstreet with its family 25-pound apple pie.
After a few notes on cooking tips and equipment, Browne launches into about 100 recipes of mostly classic Southern comfort food, but there are a few surprises, too.
The chapter titled Smoky Mountain Snacks includes red velvet funnel cakes, maple popcorn chicken and hazelnut churros.
Lunch in the Foothills offers Nashville hot chicken sliders, Frito pie, turkey legs, BBQ pork sandwiches and beef bulgogi nachos.
The dinner chapter includes recipes among Parton’s personal favorites, including chicken and dumplings and Southern fried chicken. Among the other entrees are pit ham, pot roast, mountain paella (with shrimp, chicken, chorizo and flank steak) and Dolly’s stone soup (with ham hock and lots of veggies, stone optional).
The chapter on Southern sides is full of such classics as turnip greens, fried okra, deviled eggs and pinto beans, as well as hot pimento cheese dip, cinnamon apples and sweet-potato souffle.
Baked goods include the 25-pound apple pie, cinnamon bread and rolls, and pumpkin cornbread.
A chapter on candy and ice cream offers such recipes as taffy, fudge, chocolate-covered frozen cheesecake and sundaes.
Last but not least are the Back Porch Sips recipes — both alcoholic and nonalcoholic. The former include bourbon peach smash and honey sage lemon drop. Among the latter are frozen strawberry lemonade and orange cream milkshake.
Browne said she hopes the book appeals to both fans of Dollywood and those who have never been. “My hope is that when you try those recipes at home, they will not only fill your belly with some amazing food; they will also fill your heart with memories of your trips to Dollywood — or get you excited about visiting for the first time.”
336-727-7394
@mhastingswsj