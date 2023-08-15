4. Cover pan with aluminum foil and bake on center rack 35 minutes, then uncover and bake an additional 20 minutes or until meatloaf reaches an internal temperature of 160°F.

3. In a small bowl, whisk ketchup, mustard, and brown sugar until sugar starts to dissolve. Spread sauce on top of meatloaf.

2. In a large bowl, add ground chuck, onion, garlic, bell peppers, egg, Worcestershire sauce, salt, black pepper, and breadcrumbs. Use clean hands to mix ingredients until fully combined. Press mixture into loaf pan.

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Spray a loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.

Hazelnut Churros

Makes 16 churros

½ heaping cup whole hazelnuts

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, divided

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided

1 cup water

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 quart canola oil (for fry method)

½ cup chocolate-hazelnut spread, warmed

1. Place hazelnuts in a food processor and pulse until a fine consistency is reached. Do not overprocess, or oils will be released and the texture will start to resemble butter.

2. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, add6 tablespoons butter, 2 tablespoons sugar, and water. Bring to a boil, then remove from heat.

3. Use a nonstick spatula to stir vanilla, flour, salt, and 1/4 cup powdered hazelnuts into pan. Continue stirring and scraping down bowl until mixture is thickened, about 1 minute. Let cool 15 minutes.

4. Using a hand mixer, add eggs to cooled dough one at a time, mixing after each addition, until combined. Chill dough in refrigerator 20 minutes.

5. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Transfer dough to a large piping bag fitted with a large (½-inch) closed star tip. Pipe 6"-lengths of dough onto prepared sheet and freeze 30 minutes.

6. While churros are in freezer, stir together remaining powdered hazelnuts, remaining ½ cup sugar, and cinnamon in a shallow container with a flat bottom.

7. Fry Method: In a wide sauté pan fitted with a thermometer, add oil 1½ inches deep and set over medium heat. Heat oil to 375 degrees. Working in batches, fry churros 4 minutes or until deep golden, turning halfway through. Don’t crowd pan, or churros will stick together. Transfer to a large plate lined with paper towels, drain 10 seconds, then roll in cinnamon-hazelnut sugar.

8. Oven Method: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove baking sheet from freezer and bake on center rack 20 minutes, then turn oven to broil on high and broil until golden, checking every 2 minutes. Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a small bowl, brush onto churros, and roll churros in cinnamon-hazelnut sugar.

9. Serve churros with warm chocolate-hazelnut spread on the side for dipping.

Note: If desired, use a smaller or larger pastry tip to vary the size of your churros. Smaller tips will yield narrow “churro fries,” while larger tips will create the thick churros available in the park. Keep in mind that bake or fry times will change depending on the thickness of the churro, so watch them closely until golden on the outside and cooked through.

Recipe from “The Unofficial Dollywood Cookbook” by Erin Browne (Adams Media)