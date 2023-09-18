A local chef and baker have teamed up to start a supper club.

Chef Christopher Brown and baker Brittany McGee are offering weekly, intimate Sunday suppers in a small space above McGee’s Humble Bee Shoppe at 1003 Brookstown Ave.

They are calling their club Casa Domenica, which translates from Italian as “Sunday House,” and the club is taking inspiration from Italian cuisine in creating four-course menus for each Sunday’s meal.

The club is private, but anyone can become a member by signing up online for $5 a person. Once someone becomes a member, they receive a password that allows them to register online for specific dinners.

McGee said they hope to offer meals most Sundays, with two seatings, at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., for each dinner. Each seating accommodates eight to 10 people.

The first supper was held Sept. 10 for friends of McGee and Brown. It began with three types of antipasto: peppers and onions with tomatillo ranch; shaved squash and mimolette cheese with citronette dressing; and focaccia with giardiniera. That was followed by orchiette with potatoes, cabbage and pecorino. Then came roast chicken with mambo sauce, bok choy Caesar, and broccoli & burrata. Dessert was orange and olive-oil cake with zabaglione and bruleed plums.

Dinners are priced at $75 a person. Vegetarians are accommodated on request. The next supper will be Sept. 24.

People are invited to bring their own wine if they wish, and McGee said at some point she may consider serving some mocktails.

“It’s kind of meant to be a Sunday supper meets dolce vita, with Southern and Italian family food,” she said. “We want to give people a restaurant-quality experience in an intimate setting.”

McGee and Brown hope that the suppers will spur community and conversation. And the size of the space makes it well-suited to one community table.

McGee, 33, has owned Humble Bee since 2017, but she has pivoted the business in recent years. She closed the retail shop, but still takes online orders and does catering. McGee also has been supplying baked goods for sale on the campus of Wake Forest University.

During the pandemic, she also converted the upstairs space. She is using it not only for the supper club, but also baking classes, and she plans to add more classes in October.

Brown, 34, was born and raised in Winston-Salem, graduating from Glenn High School before heading to N.C. A&T University to study art. But he was always interested in food, and, when he was out of work briefly in late 2012/early 2013, a girlfriend at the time got him a stage (unpaid short-term apprenticeship) at Table 16, one of Greensboro’s top restaurants. “That first week I made vinaigrette for the first time and I was hooked,” Brown said.

He later went on to work at Mozelle’s, Noble’s Grille, Mission Pizza, the Katharine Brasserie and Bar and other restaurants in Winston-Salem. He also had cooking stints in Washington D.C. and Dallas.

Earlier this year, after a food-filled trip to New York, Brown decided he wanted to work for himself. So he started doing pop-ups around town before he and McGee started talking about a supper-club collaboration.

“We’ve known each other for a while, and we would run into each other,” Brown said. “One day we just started talking about offering some interesting, different options in the city.”

The dinners will be rooted in Italian cuisine, but not limited to it, Brown said. “Italian is the base of my cooking philosophy, like that quote, ‘Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication,’ from Leonardo Da Vinci. I like simple food done well. So Italian will be the base, but you will see some Mexican flavors, some Southern comfort food, some Asian ingredients. The way I cook is as if I had a grandmother who had a villa in Italy and a grandmother who threw parties in Harlem.”

McGee is handling the desserts, but also helping Brown with some of the other cooking.

They hope to fill two seatings every week, but that’s only about 20 people. Because of the small space, growth of the concept would be limited. But it’s a part-time project for them both right now. Brown plans to continue doing other pop-ups, as well as pitching in occasionally to help friends at other restaurants, and McGee will continue her bakery business.

But Brown and McGee held out the possibility of expanding on the idea at some point — adding Monday night meals, for instance.

“Right now, it’s a fun thing to do,” Brown said. “We’ll see what happens.”

For memberships, reservations and other information, visit casadomenica.com.

PHOTOS: Local chef and baker start Sunday supper club, Casa Domenica