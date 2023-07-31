The story behind Easytalk is complicated only because owners David Bowen and Madeline Fox are full of ideas.

This combination of coffee shop and bar at 905 S. Broad St. has been opening in stages since June — and there’s still more to come before the grand opening Aug. 26.

Bowen and Fox, who are husband and wife, previously operated Ginger Fox downtown during the pandemic. They closed that at the end of April, but continue to book parties and special events under the Ginger Fox brand.

The Easytalk concept was in the works before then. Claire Calvin, who owns East of Texas restaurant next door as well as the building that holds Easytalk and several other businesses, approached Fox and Bowen about a year and a half ago when she started developing the property.

Fox and Bowen lived just a couple of blocks away, so they were intrigued.

“She had all of these great plans for creating a sort of a community hub in West Salem,” Fox said of Calvin. “We saw the space and we knew that we had a lot more to bring to the table than just cocktails, so it very quickly evolved into three or four ideas that we want to have all exist in this neighborhood.”

In short, what they have created in one space is a coffee shop, two different bars, a bottle shop, “an international 7-Eleven” and a bit more.

Easytalk Address: 905 South Broad St., Suite 105, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101 Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday Email: events@gingerfoxbeverage.com Website: gingerfoxbeverage.com Instagram: @easytalkws

Just as with Ginger Fox downtown, Bowen and Fox were inspired by other places they’ve lived or visited, in particular New York, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia.

“Easytalk became our solution to bringing the international vibe of living in Hong Kong and Astoria in New York to this neighborhood,” Fox said.

“It’s really like a four-in-one concept,” Bowen, “but the two main parts are the ‘easy’ and ‘talk.’"

So their “easy” coffee bar features Vietnamese pour-overs and Kyoto towers for cold brew.

“We’re doing a New Orleans style cold brew with chicory. And we’re making not just coffee but coffee drinks,” Fox said.

“We’re approaching coffee the same way we approach cocktails,” Bowen said.

That same space also serves the first, or “easy,” cocktail bar, with a limited menu that “focuses on getting high-end cocktails in people’s hands as quickly as possible — 60 seconds or less is the goal,” Bowen said.

The “easy’ bar has a limited menu of eight signature cocktails — including a few carried over from Ginger Fox — plus seven classics.

Signature cocktails include the Pretty Fleurs with raspberry, vanilla, violet, pineapple lemon and gin; and the Hot Grill Summer tequila, mezcal, watermelon and agave. The classics are negroni, Manhattan, sour/margarita, high ball, Tom Collins, mule and old-fashioned. And though the classics are only seven, Bowen said, they actually encompass many more with variations.

Still, he said, the idea of the “easy” bar is to keep the price point down — classics are $12 — and keep the menu approachable, simple and quick. Bowen said they even reworked some of their signature cocktails to streamline the preparation.

If the “easy” bar is fast, the “talk” bar is slow — on purpose. This bar is in its own small, secluded area with only 10 seats. The liquors are more high-end — and there’s no menu. The whole point is that the bartender and customers will talk — and the conversation will eventually yield an interesting beverage that may or may not be a cocktail the bartender has ever made before or that the customer ever knew they wanted.

“The idea behind ‘talk’ is connection,” Bowen said. “It’s really a guest-led experience.”

Customers in the “talk” bar can opt for bartender’s choice, a tasting flight, various “fancy drinks,” or what Bowen and Fox call “equal parts” — a kind of blind tasting/guessing game where the bartender puts together two or three spirits in one glass based on a conversation about a customer’s likes and dislikes.

These drinks run a little higher, in the $15 to $20 range.

Whereas “easy” is about curating the perfect cocktail menu, Bowen said, “talk” is about the perfect cocktail bar experience.

“There’s two different ways you want to go to a bar,” Fox said. “You want to go to a bar and get the same, delicious drink every time ’cause that’s your drink. Then there are other times when you want to have something you’ve never tasted before, you’ll never taste again. So we found a way to kind of have both those experiences reside in the same space.”

They still are working on the retail side of things, but that will include food, beer and wine to go, housemade mixers and even cocktail equipment such as shakers.

Easytalk already has an interesting array of snacks, what Bowen and Fox half-jokingly call their “international 7-Eleven.”

“This all started because we couldn’t find Piattos, these Filipino (cheese-flavored potato) chips I had had in New York,” Fox said.

That led to them stocking various kinds of international Lay’s chips with such flavors as cucumber, spicy lobster or Italian red-meat sauce.

They also sell matcha Kit Kats and peach yuzu Oreos.

The space also has a small kitchen that now is used primarily for bar prep, but eventually could be used to make more food items. They also plan to add both sweet and savory baked goods from local bakers.

In between the two main bar areas is a long hallway with tall tables and chairs, plus a cozy nook with cushioned furniture.

There also is a two-tiered terrace that rises up behind Lesser Known Beer Co. and backs up to Walnut Street, and that eventually will have its own outdoor bar.

Fox and Bowen also enjoy educating people, so they have started Sunday School, which consists of different cocktail classes almost every Sunday. They usually hold the same class twice, at 2 and 4 p.m., but the theme will change from week to week.

Classes require advance registration online and include two drinks and snacks for $60 to $75.

Recent class themes have included sours, the science of flavor and balance, tequila and mezcal.

Though they realize that their concept may take some explaining and some getting used to, they said that the community has been very receptive so far.

In essence, Easytalk is about accommodating different people and different moods all in the same space.

As Bowen said, “Here you get to choose your adventure.”

