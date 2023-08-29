Pink Moon Café has opened at 848 W. Fifth St., in the space formerly occupied by Board Babe and, before that, Tart Sweets.

Pink Moon specializes in crepes, sweet and savory, and also offers a selection of baked goods.

It is a new venture by Elena Hurtado Brito, whose family used to own Lolita’s Bakery on Jonestown Road.

Brito’s mother, Dolores “Lolita” Basaldua, is in charge of Pink Moon’s baked goods, which include cakes, cheesecakes, Madeleines and more.

“My sisters work here, too. My nieces are here. We’re all family,” Brito said.

Brito said that the idea for the shop came from her three children, who love her crepes. “I make crepes at home, and my kids are always like, ‘Mom, you have to open a café or a crepe shop.’”

She said she had been looking for a space for about a year before the Fifth Street location became available.

Pink Moon has seating indoors in three front rooms. One of those rooms can be closed off and rented for private parties. There also is a spacious patio out back and off-street, free parking accessed from 4½ Street.

Brito said she is still adjusting the menu, but right now it offers eight savory and 12 sweet crepes. She said that the savory crepes have been especially popular since the café’s opening Aug. 18. “I love sweets, so I was surprised we sold so many savory crepes,” she said.

Pink Moon Café Address: 848 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101 Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Phone: 336-247-2077 or 336-986-4456 Facebook, Instagram: @lapinkmooncafe Website: Pinkmooncafe.com (under construction)

Savory crepes ($7.65 to $8.65) include Caprese, pizza, BLT, mushroom, and smoked salmon.

Sweet crepes start at $5.50 for plain ones with powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar and go up to $8.25 for such flavors as apple pie or peaches and cream.

Brito’s background in Mexican baking shows up in such crepe flavors as Churro, Tres Leche and Dulce de Leche.

Crepes can be customized with other toppings. For savory crepes, options include bacon, salami, mozzarella, pesto and spinach. For sweet crepes, toppings include Mexican caramel, mixed berries, Nutella sauce, walnuts, Oreos and coffee-flavored mascarpone.

Basaldua is making cheesecakes ($5.75 a slice) plain as well as with strawberry and dulce de leche flavors. Cakes ($4.75 a slice) include tres leches, pineapple, espresso, raspberry and more. There also is tiramisu and flan ($6 each).

Basaldua also is making Madeleines. “My daughter is named Madeleine, so we had to have Madeleines,” Brito said with a laugh.

Madeleines sell for $1.25 each, three for $3.25 or six for $6. They are available plain or with orange-cranberry, strawberry, citrus or birthday-cake flavors. Gluten-free Madeleines also are available.

It also has such cookies as Mexican wedding cookies and alfajores (dulce de leche sandwich cookies).

Pink Moon has a full line of espresso drinks, and it is getting its coffee from Loom, a roaster based in Greensboro.

It also sells hot tea, frappes, smoothies, pink lemonade and more. Brito hopes to get her ABC permit soon so she can add wine to the menu.

“Eventually, I want to add other things, too – like soups and salads, paninis.”

