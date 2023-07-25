Curried Cucumber Soup Makes 4 servings 2 tablespoons olive or avocado oil 2 cloves garlic, minced 1-inch knob fresh ginger, peeled and minced 1 tablespoon curry powder 2 cucumbers, peeled and seeds removed 8-ounce container Greek yogurt ½ cup sour cream 2 3 tablespoon fresh mint, coarsely chopped 2 3 tablespoon fresh parsley, coarsely chopped Juice and zest of ½ lemon Pinch or 2 of cumin Pinch or 2 of turmeric Salt and pepper, to taste Thinly sliced cucumber, for garnish 1. In small skillet, warm oil over medium heat. Add garlic, ginger and curry powder and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Set aside to cool while you prepare cucumbers. 2. Chop peeled cucumbers into chunks and place in the bowl of a food processor or in a blender. Add yogurt, sour cream, mint, parsley, and lemon juice and zest. Blend everything until you have the desired consistency — it should be quite smooth. If the soup looks too thick, thin with a little water. 3. Add a pinch or two of cumin and turmeric, and give it another whirl to combine. Taste, and adjust seasoning to desired spiciness. 4. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Chill in refrigerator for at least 1 hour to allow flavors to meld. 5. To serve, ladle the soup into the chilled glasses or bowls and garnish with cucumber slices. Recipe from Gretchen McKay

Easy Cold Cucumber Soup Makes 4 to 6 servings 2 cucumbers, peeled and seeds removed, if desired 1 green apple (I used Granny Smith) 1 clove garlic, chopped 1 cup Greek yogurt 1 cup fresh herbs, such as dill, mint or a combination Juice and zest of 2 limes 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling Sea salt and black pepper 1. Cut off the ends of the cucumbers and core apples. Cut both into small chunks. 2. Add cucumbers, apple, yogurt, herbs, lime juice and olive oil to a food processor or blender. Blend everything until you have the desired consistency — it should be pretty smooth. If the soup looks too thick, thin with a little water. 3. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add more lime juice, if desired. Chill in refrigerator for at least 1 hour to allow flavors to meld. 4. When soup has chilled, portion the soup into pretty glasses or small bowls; or, can allow people to serve themselves from a large bowl. The soup is most refreshing when served chilled, though you can also serve it at room temperature. 5. Just before serving, drizzle a little olive oil on top of the individual portions, and sprinkle over with some fresh herbs. Recipe from Gretchen McKay