Ed’s Mouthwatering Baby Back Ribs

Makes 4 servings

2 (12-rib) baby back rib racks

2 tablespoons Spanish paprika

2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons dry mustard

2 tablespoons ground coriander

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 tablespoons kosher salt

Olive oil

3 to 4 cups Ed’s Eastern North Carolina

Vinegar BBQ Sauce (recipe below)

1 cup True Made Ed’s Kansas City barbecue sauce (See Note)

1. The night before cooking, rinse the ribs with water and pat dry with paper

towels. Remove the skinlike membrane on the bone side of the ribs by sliding a

paring knife underneath it. Grab the membrane, peel it off, and discard it.

2. Combine paprika, pepper, mustard, coriander, salt in a small bowl. Rub both

sides of the racks with just enough olive oil to coat them, then rub them on

both sides with two-thirds of the spice mixture. (Reserve the remaining spice

mixture for later.) Wrap the ribs in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 12

hours.

3. The next day, prepare a grill for smoking the ribs. Preheat the grill to 225 to

250 degrees. Place the coals to one side of the grill. Once hot, place oak wood chunks

on the hot, gray-white charcoal. Set the cooking grate over the fire, then place

the ribs on the cooking grate on the opposite side from the coals so they cook with

indirect heat. Cover the grill, adjusting the vent to keep the temperature

low, and smoke the ribs until a bone releases from the rack when tugged at,

about 2 hours. (If the coals burn down, add more as needed.) Transfer the ribs

to a large aluminum pan.

4. Mix the vinegar sauce and Barbeque sauce in a bowl. Pour enough of the

mixture into the pan to come ¼ inch up the sides; reserve the remaining

mixture. Cover with plastic wrap and set back on the grill, but not directly

above the coals. Cover the grill and let the ribs steam for about 15 minutes.

Remove the ribs from the pan. Lightly dust them on both sides with the

remaining spice mixture, then place them back on the grill, this time directly

over the coals. Cover the grill and smoke until the ribs are dry on the outside

but still moist inside, about 10 minutes. Serve with the remaining Barbeque

sauce mixture.

Note: Ed Mitchell's sauces are sold under the True Made label in such stores as Walmart, Harris Teeter and Whole Foods. Another barbecue sauce could be substituted as needed.

Recipe adapted from “Ed Mitchell’s Barbeque” (Ecco)

Ed’s Eastern North Carolina Vinegar BBQ Sauce

Makes 12 servings

1 gallon apple cider vinegar

1 cup red pepper flakes, plus more if needed

1 cup packed dark brown sugar, plus more if needed

1 cup hot sauce (such as True Made Foods

Cayenne Hot Sauce), plus more if needed

½ cup smoked paprika

¼ cup kosher salt, plus more if needed

2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Combine all the ingredients in a container and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Taste and add more salt, red pepper flakes, hot sauce, or brown sugar to suit you. Just before applying, strain the sauce through a fine-mesh sieve.

— Recipe from “Ed Mitchell’s Barbeque” (Ecco)