Ed Mitchell still remembers the first time he stoked the coals of a barbecue pit.
He was about 13, attending a family barbecue where the moonshine flowed freely. At some point, the adults fell asleep, and that’s when young Ed stepped in and started tending the fire.
When his grandfather woke up and realized what happened, Mitchell thought he’d be in trouble for messing with the sacred barbecue. Instead his grandfather congratulated and gave him a shot of moonshine in celebration.
“He’s been telling me that story since I was a kid,” said his son Ryan Mitchell.
That event lit the fire under Mitchell — who turned 77 on June 28 — and he’s been cooking pigs ever since.
Mitchell, who still lives in Wilson where he grew up, is now nationally and internationally known as a pitmaster for his Eastern North Carolina barbecue — whole pigs with a vinegary sauce.
He has cooked his barbecue for the Southern Foodways Alliance in Oxford, Miss., and at the James Beard House in New York City. He is a founding pitmaster of the Big Apple Barbecue Block Party.
He beat Bobby Flay in a ribs challenge on “Throwdown with Bobby Flay” on the Food Network.
He has been invited to cook pigs at the International Food and Wine Festival in Melbourne, Australia, and the Churrascada Festival in Sao, Paolo Brazil.
He was featured in Michael Pollan’s book “Cooked: A Natural History of Transformation” and the accompanying Netflix documentary “Cooked.”
His sauces are sold nationwide in Harris Teeter, Whole Foods and other grocery stores under the True Made label.
He has been inducted into the American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame and the 2022 Black BBQ Hall of Fame.
Ed now works with his son Ryan in the business.
Ed and Ryan Mitchell, along with Zella Palmer, also have written a cookbook, “Ed Mitchell’s Barbeque" (Ecco, $37.50), which was just released this spring.
It includes a detailed explanation of Mitchell’s recipe for whole hogs, plus items like fresh lard and pork cracklings.
But there also are recipes for ribs, cornbread, collards, grits, slaw, pecan pie and banana pudding — everything from appetizer to desserts. And the proteins aren’t just all pork, either — Mitchell shares recipes for beef brisket, barbecued turkey, fried chicken, fish stew, salmon cakes and even smoked tofu.
The book includes the winning baby-back ribs recipe from Ed Mitchell’s appearance on the Food Network. It also includes the watermelon sweet tea inspired by Ryan Mitchell’s grandmother and the “jazzed up” mac ‘n’ cheese made in the family by Ryan’s late sister, Sheri.
Ryan Mitchell said he and his father were insistent about writing more than just a cookbook, so the book is both recipes and remembrances — telling not only the Mitchell’s family story but also that of all black Southerners, tobacco farmers, pitmasters and entrepreneurs.
Each chapter begins with a story — of James Kirby, a neighbor who taught Mitchell how to bank coals; of Mitchell being drafted and sent off to Vietnam; of working in the tobacco fields as a young man.
The book includes historic photos of farming, hog slaughters and barbecues dating back to the 1940s. The Mitchells also wrote about some of the obstacles they have encountered as Black entrepreneurs.
Things have improved, Ryan Mitchell said, partly because of the foodie movement often would bring exposure to many Black businesses. “The foodies totally erased the color line,” he said.
Still, challenges for Black food entrepreneurs remain. “The customers will love and support you with no regard for the color barrier,” Ryan Mitchell said. “Now the battle is that Black chefs or restaurateurs don’t have the resources to own or build their own restaurant — getting a million-dollar loan is hard for Black entrepreneurs.”
One reason his father keeps it up at age 77, Ryan said, is to help forge a path for young Blacks. “That’s a huge part of it. Barbecue is a small piece of a larger puzzle to tell the story of Black Americans. The origin of being a pitmaster was not a position of glory. It was demeaning work on plantations. But now we have to retake ownership of the heritage.
“Now it’s up to guys like me — I’m trying to make it cool again.”
As Ed Mitchell says in the book, “I barbecue not because I love hoisting 150-pound hogs over my shoulders, but because I want to keep the tradition of my African American ancestors alive. Today, I barbecue to show young African Americans that our history lies in those embers.”
Ryan also said that his father still loves what he does.
“He’s slowing down. He doesn’t really like unloading the truck. But as long as he can do it — or get me or someone to get it going — he will always want to do it.
“The grill, the smoker, the time around it, is almost therapy to him. That 10-hour period is almost like church.”
